Indonesia’s industrial export ambitions – The Diplomat

Advertising

In June 2022, the Philippine Department of National Defense awarded a contract for two Landing Platform Docks (LPD) at the Indonesian State Shipyard, PT PAL. This is the second time the Philippines has ordered a pair of LPDs from PAL, so it looks like they were happy with the first batch. PAL originally acquired the capability to build these amphibious landing craft from a Korean partner under a purchase and technology transfer agreement in the 2000s.

Ships are not the only industrial product that Indonesia exports to the Philippines. A subsidiary of PT Len, the state-owned electronics and technology company, signed a contract to supply signaling systems to the Philippine National Railways earlier this year. The Philippines is currently in the midst of a massive boom in railway investment, and Indonesia’s state-owned industrial companies are looking to capitalize on it.

Railway systems and infrastructure have been a particularly strategic component of Indonesia’s industrial export ambitions. The state-owned company INKA, which produces rolling stock for the domestic market and for export, has big plans to expand its presence in Africa and the region. They have had some success, including conclude an agreement export 262 freight cars to New Zealand. But they are still far from being the regional power they hope to be one day.

Indonesia has long sought to position itself as an industrial export hub. These ambitions were exemplified by former President BJ Habibie, who as research and technology minister oversaw a group of state-owned industrial companies that attempted to revive high-tech manufacturing like aerospace. . Today, these efforts are generally seen as unnecessary examples of government largesse that failed to achieve their goals.

Diplomatic Brief Weekly newsletter NOT Get notified with the story of the week and develop stories to watch across Asia-Pacific. Receive the newsletter

But companies like INKA, PT Len and PT PAL are legacies of Habibi’s original techno-developmentalist vision. And under current President Joko Widodo, there has been a renewed effort to centrally integrate them and better coordinate research and development, operations and diplomatic outreach to boost strategic industrial exports like ships, rolling stock and signaling systems.

Like this article ? Click here to register for full access. Just $5 per month.

This was the logic of centralizing research and development at the national level with BRIN (the National Agency for Research and Innovation). This is also the logic behind the recent merger of five state-owned defense companies under PT Len. The idea is that by centralizing R&D and production, the state can streamline these functions and direct them more effectively towards national strategic goals, such as securing a greater share of industrial export markets.

Questions remain, however. On the one hand, is the state really the best agent to coordinate technological development, and can innovation thrive in a centralized bureaucracy environment? Another pressing question is whether Indonesia’s industrial state enterprises are capable of meeting the technical challenges. These questions are well illustrated by the Black Eagle program, a consortium of Indonesian players responsible for locally developing a medium-altitude long-range drone. The project has recently been abandoned as the technical (and possibly organizational) challenges are becoming increasingly acute.

Can the centralization of research and development and industrial production overcome these obstacles in the future? We have to wait and see. I think an important determinant of future success will be the extent of foreign collaboration. PT PAL has successfully established partnerships with foreign companies willing to transfer technologies, skills and knowledge. This is how they gained the ability to produce LPDs for export. And chances are the AUKUS deal will make French companies like Thales more willing to transfer technology to strategic partners in the region, like Indonesia.

Advertising

Ultimately, these decisions and the negotiations behind them are as much about politics as they are about R&D and production. There is therefore an argument to be made that for strategic technology-intensive sectors, such as defense manufacturing or industrial production for export markets, the state might be a more appropriate agent of development than the private sector. and market forces. It will be many years before we can begin to measure the results here, but the lines are beginning to be drawn as the Indonesian state once again seeks to play a central role in reviving the country’s industrial export ambitions.