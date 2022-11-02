Politics
Indonesia’s industrial export ambitions – The Diplomat
Pacific silver | Economy | South East Asia
President Joko Widodo oversaw a centralization of research, development and industrial production.
In June 2022, the Philippine Department of National Defense awarded a contract for two Landing Platform Docks (LPD) at the Indonesian State Shipyard, PT PAL. This is the second time the Philippines has ordered a pair of LPDs from PAL, so it looks like they were happy with the first batch. PAL originally acquired the capability to build these amphibious landing craft from a Korean partner under a purchase and technology transfer agreement in the 2000s.
Ships are not the only industrial product that Indonesia exports to the Philippines. A subsidiary of PT Len, the state-owned electronics and technology company, signed a contract to supply signaling systems to the Philippine National Railways earlier this year. The Philippines is currently in the midst of a massive boom in railway investment, and Indonesia’s state-owned industrial companies are looking to capitalize on it.
Railway systems and infrastructure have been a particularly strategic component of Indonesia’s industrial export ambitions. The state-owned company INKA, which produces rolling stock for the domestic market and for export, has big plans to expand its presence in Africa and the region. They have had some success, including conclude an agreement export 262 freight cars to New Zealand. But they are still far from being the regional power they hope to be one day.
Indonesia has long sought to position itself as an industrial export hub. These ambitions were exemplified by former President BJ Habibie, who as research and technology minister oversaw a group of state-owned industrial companies that attempted to revive high-tech manufacturing like aerospace. . Today, these efforts are generally seen as unnecessary examples of government largesse that failed to achieve their goals.
But companies like INKA, PT Len and PT PAL are legacies of Habibi’s original techno-developmentalist vision. And under current President Joko Widodo, there has been a renewed effort to centrally integrate them and better coordinate research and development, operations and diplomatic outreach to boost strategic industrial exports like ships, rolling stock and signaling systems.
This was the logic of centralizing research and development at the national level with BRIN (the National Agency for Research and Innovation). This is also the logic behind the recent merger of five state-owned defense companies under PT Len. The idea is that by centralizing R&D and production, the state can streamline these functions and direct them more effectively towards national strategic goals, such as securing a greater share of industrial export markets.
Questions remain, however. On the one hand, is the state really the best agent to coordinate technological development, and can innovation thrive in a centralized bureaucracy environment? Another pressing question is whether Indonesia’s industrial state enterprises are capable of meeting the technical challenges. These questions are well illustrated by the Black Eagle program, a consortium of Indonesian players responsible for locally developing a medium-altitude long-range drone. The project has recently been abandoned as the technical (and possibly organizational) challenges are becoming increasingly acute.
Can the centralization of research and development and industrial production overcome these obstacles in the future? We have to wait and see. I think an important determinant of future success will be the extent of foreign collaboration. PT PAL has successfully established partnerships with foreign companies willing to transfer technologies, skills and knowledge. This is how they gained the ability to produce LPDs for export. And chances are the AUKUS deal will make French companies like Thales more willing to transfer technology to strategic partners in the region, like Indonesia.
Ultimately, these decisions and the negotiations behind them are as much about politics as they are about R&D and production. There is therefore an argument to be made that for strategic technology-intensive sectors, such as defense manufacturing or industrial production for export markets, the state might be a more appropriate agent of development than the private sector. and market forces. It will be many years before we can begin to measure the results here, but the lines are beginning to be drawn as the Indonesian state once again seeks to play a central role in reviving the country’s industrial export ambitions.
|
Sources
2/ https://thediplomat.com/2022/11/indonesias-industrial-export-ambitions/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping says China will build stable supply chain with Vietnamese ‘comrade’
- Indonesia’s industrial export ambitions – The Diplomat
- UK asylum applications compared to Europe
- Broadneck Field Hockey advances to regional finals
- Could Made in Italy become synonymous with sustainability?
- Bollywood celebrities warmly wish Ishaan Khatter’s birthday
- Houston-born wind energy tech is gearing up for climate tech impact
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the victims of the Morbi bridge tragedy and offers his condolences
- Bean counters give mixed review on Georgia movie tax credit | Entertainment
- Ahead of the expected severe flu season, flu vaccinations are now available in London-Middlesex: MLHU – London
- Jemele Hill on her life-changing Donald Trump tweet
- Jelena Dokic ‘sick’ as video shows father assaulting teenage daughter during practice session