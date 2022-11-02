Politics
Xi Jinping says China will build stable supply chain with Vietnamese ‘comrade’
China will build stable supply chain with ‘comrade and brother’ VietnamPresident Xi Jinping visiting Vietnamese Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong said Monday.
Trong – the first foreign leader to visit China since Xi won a third term – said Vietnam would not allow an overseas military base to be established in the country, nor would it would associate with any country against another.
“Vietnam…has made the development of friendship and cooperation with China the top priority of our foreign policy,” Trong told Xi during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, according to the broadcaster. public CCTV.
Vietnamese Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong is the first foreign leader to visit China since Xi Jinping won a revolutionary third term. Photo: Reuters alt=Vietnamese Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong is the first foreign leader to visit China since Xi Jinping won a revolutionary third term. Photo: Reuters>
Trong also said Vietnam is willing to work with China to maintain peace and stability on their land border and at sea, to avoid maritime issues “affecting the overall development of relations between the two countries.”
China and Vietnam have overlapping claims in dispute South China Sea which in recent years have led to clashes between their coastguards and fishing boats, although bilateral relations have remained largely stable.
Vietnam is also seen as an alternative to some Chinese manufacturing sectors in the global supply chain due to its relatively lower cost, especially given Beijing’s trade war with Washington and rising geopolitical risks.
During their meeting, Xi told Trong that China encourages its tech companies to invest in Vietnam and also encourages cooperation in areas such as health, green development, digital economy and climate change.
“China is willing to speed up the linkage of development strategies with the Vietnamese side, promote connectivity between the two countries, and jointly build a stable industrial chain supply chain system,” Xi said, according to CCTV.
He said that in terms of ideology, the two socialist countries face “a very complex international environment and serious risks”.
“The Communist Parties of China and Vietnam should (…) do their utmost to promote socialist modernization, never letting anyone interfere with our advancement, and not allowing any force to shake the institutional foundations of our development,” he said. declared.
Xi also said the two sides should strengthen exchanges on governance and maintain military communication and law enforcement cooperation to “maintain each other’s political security and social stability.”
Footage shown on Chinese state television showed the two leaders meeting without masks and hugging after shaking hands, as they posed for a photo.
Xi last visited Vietnam five years ago, his first trip abroad after the party’s last congress.
China is Vietnam’s largest trading partner. Bilateral trade between the two countries topped $165 billion in 2021, up 24.6 percent from a year earlier, according to official data from Vietnam Customs.
On Monday, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo described Trong’s trip as “a very important visit at a critical time” as the two countries enter a new stage of socialist development.
“The two countries have long fought side by side and supported each other in the cause of national independence and national liberation, forging a special friendship of ‘comradeship and brotherhood’, exchanging and learning from each other another in promoting socialist construction and advancing together,” Xiong wrote in party spokesman People’s Daily.
Xi will also host visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this week, as well as the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.
