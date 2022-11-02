Johnson suspects Putin won’t resort to nuclear strike in war with Ukraine





Boris Johnson has said he does not believe Vladimir Putin would use a tactical nuclear weapon in the conflict with Ukraine because he would be mad to cause total disaster in his own country.

The former prime minister said the law would immediately lead to Russia’s resignation from the club of civilized nations and plunge the country into a kind of cryogenic economic freeze. He added that he suspected this would trigger an absolutely hysterical reaction in Russia itself. It comes as the defense secretary said Ukraine remains on the ground, with Crimea expected to be within range of Ukrainian artillery by the end of November. There have been suggestions that Moscow might try to escalate the conflict, but Mr Johnson said he did not believe Mr Putin would resort to using a tactical nuclear weapon. He told Sky News: I don’t think he will. I think it would be crazy to do that. I think what would happen is that he would immediately offer Russia’s resignation from the club of civilized nations. It would be a total disaster for his country. Thus, the current economic punishment that the West has been able to inflict would be massively intensified. Russia would be placed in a sort of cryogenic economic freeze. Russian President Vladimir Putin (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Mr Johnson suggested Mr Putin would also lose much of the kind of global tacit acquiescence middle ground he had. There is a lot of willingness to give Putin the benefit of the doubt. It will go the minute he does something like that, he said. It would also, crucially, I think, lose Chinese patronage. And especially in his own country, I think he would trigger an absolutely hysterical reaction. Meanwhile, Mr Johnson said he did not believe it was credible for Mr Putin to retain the territory his troops still hold in areas such as Kherson in southern Ukraine. I don’t think it’s believable for him anymore, he said. That sentiment was echoed by Mr Wallace at a meeting of the Lords International Relations and Defense Committee on Tuesday. The direction of travel is that I think it is likely that by the end of this month the northern part of Kherson will be depleted of Russians or Russians will have left this part, which brings parts of Crimea within reach long-range artillery that Ukraine had or HIMARS-type systems, he said.

