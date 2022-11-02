Former President Donald Trump backs Mark Ronchetti





POINTS AND OTHERS WITH JOHN KERRY UP ONE POINT. AND FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS ENDORSED JOHN KERRY TO BE THE NEXT GOVERNOR OF NEW MEXICOS, ACTION 7 REPORTER JOHN CARTER. NOW HE JOINS US NOW ON HOW THIS COULD AFFECT THE RACE. JEANS. WELL, SHOWING, DOUG, FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S APPROVAL COMES ABOUT A WEEK AFTER THE MIDTERM ELECTION. WE TALKED TO OUR POLITICAL EXPERT ABOUT THE TACTICS USED BY BOTH CAMPAIGNS REGARDING THIS APPROVAL. FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP USED HIS SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM, TRUETT SOCIAL, TO ENDORSE REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR MARK RONCHETTI PRESIDENT TRUMP’S APPROVAL OF MARK RONCHETTI SURPRISED ME. TRUMP HAS NOT PERFORMED HISTORICALLY ESPECIALLY WELL IN NEW MEXICO IN HER POST, FORMER PRESIDENT CALLED GOVERNOR MICHELLE LUJAN GRISHAM, WEAK ON CRIME AND BAD FOR THE BORDER. HE ADDED, RON KERRY IS TOUGH AND SMART ON CRIME AS WELL AS ON THE BORDER. A BIG NAME APPROVAL FROM ANYONE, ESPECIALLY FROM A FORMER PRESIDENT, MEANS A LOT. WE HAVE REACHED BOTH EAST CAMPAIGN ON APPROVAL AND A STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR MICHELLE LUJAN GRISHAM. HIS CAMPAIGN, THEY SAID DONALD TRUMPS MARK RONCHETTI’S ENDORSEMENT HIGHLIGHTS CLEAR CHOICE IN THE RACE. I WILL CONTINUE TO RESPOND TO ISSUES THAT MATTER NEW MEXICO FAMILIES. WHILE MARK RONCHETTI SAID HE WILL BRING DONALD TRUMPS’ EXTREME NATIONAL REPUBLICAN POLICIES TO NEW MEXICO. SO I BELIEVE THE GOVERNORS PLAY IN THIS STATEMENT IS TO SHOW THE STRONG DIFFERENCE BETWEEN HER AND MARK, KNOWING THAT PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS NOT PERFORMED WELL HERE BOTH TIMES HE WAS ON THE BALLOT, THE CAMPAIGN OF BAD KATY RESPONDING TO FORMER PRESIDENT’S SUPPORT IN STATEMENT SHARING MARK IS SUPPORTED BY PEOPLE FROM ALL TERRITORIES AND FROM ALL DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVES, INCLUDING DEMOCRATIC SHERIFFS, FORMER LIBERTARIAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE AND GOVERNOR OF NEW MEXICO GARY JOHNSON. VIRGINIA GOVERNOR GLENN YOUNGKIN, UNITED NATIONS AMBASSADOR NIKKI HALEY AND NOW FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP. WITH CRIME AT RECORD LEVELS AND ONLY ONE IN FIVE STUDENTS LEARNING AT THE CLASSICAL LEVEL, IT’S NOT HARD TO SEE. AS GOVERNOR, MICHELLE LUJAN GRISHAM MADE IT HAPPEN. AND NEW MEXICO NEEDS TO GO IN A DIFFERENT AND BETTER DIRECTION AS THEY TRY TO REMOVE THE APPROVAL OF THIS SPECIFIC INDIVIDUAL AND SPEAK ABOUT HIS WIDE APPEAL TO PEOPLE. AND SO BY MENTIONING DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS IN THE SAME BREATH, THEY ARE TRYING TO ILLUSTRATE THIS. MARK IS THE DIVERSIFIED CANDIDATE. IT DOESN’T MATTER WHETHER SOMEONE IS FAR ON THE LEFT OR FAR ON THE RIGHT. ANYONE CAN GO BEHIND HIM. WE ALSO ASKED SAMUEL WHY WE SEEN APPROVALS FOR BOTH CAMPAIGNS SO LATE IN THE GAME. SHE SAYS IT’S LIKELY BECAUSE POLITICAL FIGURES WHO CARRY IMPORTANCE WANT TO LOOK AT THE ELECTORAL CYCLE BEFORE PUTTING THEIR REPUTATION IN LINE WITH AN ENDORSEMENT. IM JOHN CARDINAL LEE REPORTING KOAT ACTION 7 NEWS RON CHRISTIE IS NOT THE ONLY ONE TO GET APPROVAL FROM A FORMER PRESIDENT. LAST WEEK YOU

Former President Donald Trump backs Mark Ronchetti

Updated: 09:00 AM MDT November 1, 2022

Former President Donald J. Trump took to his Truth Social social media platform to support Republican candidate for New Mexico Governor Mark Ronchetti. President Trump’s endorsement of Mark Ronchetti surprised me. Historically, Trump hasn’t performed particularly well in New Mexico, KOAT political expert Rhiannon Samuel said. In his message, the former president said New Mexico had an absolutely terrible governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham. She’s LOW on crime, bad at the border where illegal aliens are pouring into our country in record numbers, and has almost no support from law enforcement, who fully understand how bad she’s been. a disaster. In addition, drugs and human trafficking are OUT OF CONTROL. The good news is that Republican candidate Mark Ronchetti is exceptional. He’ll be tough and smart about crime, the border and everything else. Mark has my full approval. A big-name endorsement from anyone, especially a former president, means a lot, Samuel said. We reached out to both campaigns about the endorsement, in a statement from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s campaign they said Donald Trump’s endorsement of Mark Ronchetti underscores the clear choice in this race: I will continue to solving the issues that matter to New Mexico families, while Mark Ronchetti would bring the extreme National Republican policies of Donald Trump to New Mexico.” I believe the Governor’s game in this statement is to show the stark difference between her and Mark, knowing that President Trump hasn’t performed well here the two times he’s been on the ballot, Samuel said. Ronchetti’s campaign responded to the former president’s support in a statement saying, ” Mark is backed by people from all walks of life and points of view, including Democratic sheriffs, the former Libertarian presidential candidate and the governor of New Mexico Gary Johnson. , Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and now former President Trump. With record crime and only 1 in 5 students learning at the grade level, it’s not hard to see that as Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has made things worse and that New Mexico needs to move in a different direction. and better. They try to take away approval from the specific individual and talk about his broad appeal to people. And so by mentioning Democrats and Republicans in the same breath, they’re trying to illustrate that Mark is the diverse candidate. It doesn’t matter if someone is far left or far right. Anyone can get behind him, Samuel said. Ronchetti isn’t the only one getting the endorsement of a former president. Last week, Barack Obama endorsed Lujan Grisham’s campaign.

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico —

Former President Donald J. Trump took to his Truth Social social media platform to support Republican candidate for New Mexico Governor Mark Ronchetti.

President Trump’s endorsement of Mark Ronchetti surprised me. Historically, Trump hasn’t performed particularly well in New Mexico, KOAT political expert Rhiannon Samuel said.

In his message, the former president said New Mexico had an absolutely terrible governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham. She’s LOW on crime, bad at the border where illegal aliens are pouring into our country in record numbers, and has almost no support from law enforcement, who fully understand how bad she’s been. a disaster. In addition, drugs and human trafficking are OUT OF CONTROL. The good news is that Republican candidate Mark Ronchetti is exceptional. He’ll be tough and smart about crime, the border and everything else. Mark has my full approval.

A big-name endorsement from anyone, especially a former president, means a lot, Samuel said.

We reached out to both campaigns about the endorsement, in a statement from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s campaign they said Donald Trump’s endorsement of Mark Ronchetti underscores the clear choice in this race: I will continue to solving the issues that matter to New Mexico families, while Mark Ronchetti would bring Donald Trump’s extreme National Republican policies to New Mexico.”

I believe the governor’s game in this statement is to show the stark difference between her and Mark, knowing that President Trump hasn’t performed well here the two times he’s been on the ballot, Samuel said.

The Ronchetti campaign responding to the former president’s support in a statement saying, “Mark is supported by people from all walks of life and from all points of view, including Democratic sheriffs, the former Libertarian presidential candidate and New Mexico Governor Gary Johnson, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and now former President Trump. It’s not hard to see that as Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham has made things worse and that New Mexico needs to go in a different and better direction.

They try to take away approval from the specific individual and talk about his broad appeal to people. And so by mentioning Democrats and Republicans in the same breath, they’re trying to illustrate that Mark is the diverse candidate. It doesn’t matter if someone is far left or far right. Anyone can get behind him, Samuel said.

Ronchetti isn’t the only one getting the endorsement of a former president. Last week, Barack Obama endorsed Lujan Grisham’s campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koat.com/article/former-president-donald-trump-endorses-mark-ronchetti/41826891 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos