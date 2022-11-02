President Jokowi asks political parties to maintain calm before 2024



JAKARTA, Nusa Bali

PKB DPP Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had asked political parties to maintain a calm and family atmosphere ahead of the 2024 general election (Pemilu). He said this atmosphere must be maintained. Cool atmosphere, family atmosphere, and conducive. He asked the parties to defend this, Muhaimin or Cak Imin said after meeting President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday (10/31). Cak Imin and other PKB DPP officials were received by President Jokowi on Monday. The agenda for the meeting of the PKB DPP and President Jokowi, Cak Imin said, was linked to the recommendations of a meeting of about 5,000 senior PKB cadres in Jakarta from October 28-30, 2022. Cak Imin explained that between PKB officials and President Jokowi did not discuss specific issues regarding the 2024 election. The President only gave a general message to the PKB as one of the participating political parties. in the 2024 election, that it was important to maintain political stability. President Jokowi, Cak Imin said, did not discuss the presidential candidate numbers or party coalition map ahead of the 2024 general election. There was no discussion about the coalitions and How? ‘Or’ What. He gave it entirely to PKB, Cak Imin said. PKB just held a big meeting for Road to Election 2024 on Sunday (30/10). The meeting was attended by DPP General Chairman Gerindra who is also Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. During a meeting of PKB cadres on Sunday (30/10), a number of recommendations were also made to the government, namely reducing fuel prices for motorbikes and public transport, prioritizing subsidies for fertilizer for farmers with small acreages, empowering millennials, prioritizing electricity subsidies for the poor, and revising Presidential Regulation Number 33 of 2022 regarding regional unit price standards. *ant

