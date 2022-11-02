Politics
Research has opened ‘Pandora’s box’ on origin of Covid
A series of coded messages hidden in scientific reports and obtained by the United States appear to provide proof that the Covid leaked from the laboratory in Wuhan (China) before causing the pandemic which killed 6.6 million people worldwide and Chinese leader Xi Jinping knew what was going on.
He was Toy Reid, an expert on the “official language” used by Chinese elites, who is in charge of analyzing it. He said updates from the Wuhan Institute of Virology sent weeks before China’s first official coronavirus case detailed an ongoing crisis at the lab.
Reid, who was part of the team that prepared a report for the U.S. Senate which supports the theory oflab leak“, discovered documents from mid-November 2019 which contain cryptic references to a “grave situation”, “hidden dangers” and “serious consequences” of what happened.
The Wuhan laboratory, possible cradle of Covid-19, has discovered a new animal virus
Toy Reid worked for 15 months with a team of nine people dedicated to investigating the origins of the pandemic Commanded by Senator Richard Burr.
“My ultimate goal with this report is to provide a clearer picture of what we know, so far, about the origins of SARS-CoV-2 so that we can continue to work together to be better prepared to respond to future threats to public health,” the senator said.
Reid said he used a virtual private network, or VPN, to access archived dispatches on the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) website, which are online but whose meaning cannot be deciphered by anyone.
The documents, aimed at vigilant senior brass, typically consist of upbeat accounts of recruiting efforts and meeting summaries that emphasize achieving Beijing’s political goals. “The headings and opening paragraphs seem completely innocuous. If you weren’t looking closely, you’d probably think there’s nothing here,” said Reid.
What Tedros is silent: the boss of the WHO believes that the covid escaped from a Chinese laboratory
The documents describe how a senior Chinese regime official visited the lab with “important oral comments and written instructions” from leader Xi Jinping and former Prime Minister Li Keqiang. Reid and three other experts agreed that the documents appear to refer to an “ongoing crisis” that occurred just before Wuhan confirmed the first Covid cases.
The evidence presented by Reid is part of a 500+ page report prepared by the ‘United States Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions’, a 35-page summary of which was published last week. In these pages, the experts conclude that “very likely” the Covid-19 leaked from a laboratory and that “there is still a lack” of evidence indicating a “natural spill” of the virus.
“It is necessary that laboratory personnel operate with great caution to avoid errors”
Reid based his findings on reports from Chinese Communist Party officials based at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which are sent to Beijing every week. But since the contents of the documents should not betray the Chinese Communist Party, any issue is covered in legalese that can be difficult to interpret.
Reid said he discovered cryptic references in a Nov. 12 report where party officials describe how to open test tube samples: “Once you open the stored test tubes, it’s like opening Pandora’s box. These viruses come without a shadow and leave without a trace. Even though [tenemos] various prevention and protection measures, it is necessary for laboratory personnel to operate very carefully to avoid operating errors that lead to hazards.
Wuhan Market Reportedly Selling Animals, Scientists Worry
“Every time this happened, Zhengdian Lab party branch members have always rushed to the front and taken concrete action to engage and motivate other research personnel,” the report states. Reid believes the messages refer to a problem in the lab and preempt some form of disciplinary action from Beijing.
“They’re almost saying they know Beijing is about to come down and yell at them,” Reid analyzed in an interview with ProPublica.org.
A report dated Nov. 19 said that a week later, the regime sent Dr. Ji Changzheng, director of security and safety at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, to deliver “significant oral comments and written instructions” from Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang to the Institute’s top brass.
A mysterious handwritten note from Xi Jinping gives the extent of the seriousness of the case
According to the document, Dr. Ji recognized “many large-scale cases of domestic and foreign security incidents in recent years” and again referred to “hidden dangers” which “reveal the complex and serious situation in which the work of [bio]Security”.
Toy Reid said officials made reference to “sin”handwritten notes on the pages of official reports from superiors, usually conveying urgent orders for their subordinates to follow.
Reid said officials were also referring to ‘sin‘, handwritten notes scribbled on the pages of official reports by senior officials, often conveying urgent actions for those further down the line to follow. He said that Dr. Ji delivered a “pishi” possibly written by Xi Jinping, which would show the significance of what was happening.
They identify vendor in Wuhan market as Covid-19 ‘patient zero’
Experts summoned by the US Senate concluded that the reports appear to refer to an “ongoing crisis” in the lab and that Dr Ji’s visit was not routine. They acknowledged that while it is not possible to know what Xi Jinping knew, the redaction of the documents implies that “something really bad” was going on.
Experts have also said that it is “impossible to know exactly what was discussed during the meeting” between Dr. Ji Changzheng and the authorities of the Institute of Virology, but they interpret it came just weeks before the first officially recorded coronavirus infections in late 2019.
The authors of the preliminary report concluded that “lack of transparency from government and public health officials in the People’s Republic of China regarding the origins of SARS-CoV-2 precludes reaching a more definitive conclusion.”
The Chinese regime responded to the report with the Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Liu Pengyuwho dismissed the lab leak charges and recalled that an international team convened by the WHO concluded that the lab leak charge was extremely unlikely.
“The conclusion must be respected,” he said, concluding that if journalists “distort the facts and the truth,” The United States should “stop using the outbreak for political manipulation and blame games.”
Origin of Covid-19: the “made in China” virus theory is back on track
