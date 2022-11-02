Ex-PM Imran Khan is criticized for his remarks on martial law – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Imran Khan came under fire on Tuesday, with the coalition government accusing him of plotting to derail democracy in the country.

At a press conference, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan lambasted Imran Khan for his remarks on martial law and made it clear that no political party would ever agree to such an unconstitutional measure.

Referring to the military establishment, Mr Sanaullah said those who could impose martial law had now decided, as an institution, to respect the Constitution and let the country move forward on a democratic path.

He was reacting to the words of the PTI leaders he had made Monday evening during an interview with a television channel. Asked by the presenter about his views on the martial law talks in recent days, Mr Khan said: If they wish, they can impose martial law. Why do they scare me?

Late Tuesday evening, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told a private news channel that the establishment supported the democratic setup and there was no chance of martial law being imposed in the country.

The PTI was trying to drag the security institutions into politics, he said, adding that the security institutions are well aware of their responsibilities spelled out in the Constitution.

Separately, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman also berated Mr Khan and said his remarks indicated a fascist mentality. In a series of tweets, she said while the institutions maintained they would not meddle in politics, Mr Khan insisted on their intervention. Her goal is either for them to come up with a deal or impose martial law, she said.

Similarly, PPP stalwart Raza Rabbani said Mr Khan’s quest for power had led him to a point where he wanted the system locked down rather than sitting in opposition.

Posted in Dawn, November 2, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1718380/ex-pm-comes-under-fire-over-martial-law-remarks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos