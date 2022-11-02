Donald Trump joins Paul Pelosi’s conspiratorial caucus





With the assault on Paul Pelosi just days away, Donald Trump shares his plight with the conspiracy caucus on what really happened during the attack.

Trump was asked about the attack during an interview with conservative radio host Chris Stigall on Tuesday. To be clear, what stems from the former president is nonsense and officials have publicly denounced conspiracy theories like this.

Strange things have been happening in this household over the past two weeks, Trump said. You know, probably, you and I better not talk about it. The glass, it seems, was smashed from the inside out and, you know, so it wasn’t a break-in, it was an escape.

Trump went on to say that he was not a fan of Nancy Pelosi, but what happened was very sad. He added: This is all crazy. I mean, if there’s even a little truth in what’s being said, it’s crazy. But the window was broken into and it was strange that the cops had been standing there almost from the time it all happened.

Police reports clearly indicated that there was, in fact, a burglary. And that the reason the police were able to be there so quickly is because Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was able to call 911 during the break-in.

In the days following the attack, several right-wing figures floated conspiracy theories about the attack, including that Paul Pelosi and the intruder were gay lovers who had fallen out.

This and others have been totally and completely debunked by law enforcement. There is absolutely no evidence that Mr. Pelosi knew the man, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told CNN in an interview. In fact, the evidence indicates just the opposite.

Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, also shed light on the attack. Trump Jr. shared a post on social media that featured an image of a hammer and a pair of underwear with the words Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready. Trump Jr. wrote: The internet remains undefeated.

All of this, unfortunately, is normal for the former president and the movement he leads. Embracing conspiracy theories is at the very heart of Trumpism.

Remember that Trump once suggested, without proof, that Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s father might have been involved in the assassination of John F. Kennedy. And that the Iowa caucuses were stolen from him. And that the 2020 election was stolen from him. And that the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago could have been an effort to recover Hillary Clinton’s mail server.

Conspiracy theories hold special appeal for Trump because they speak to the underlying appeal he has for his followers: the country’s elites are always up to something nefarious and they try to hide that fact from you. They want to keep you in the dark, but you’re too smart for that, so you see through the stories they tell you.

‘Disturbing’ conspiracy theory takes root after Pelosi attack

I don’t know if Trump actually believes everything he says about Pelosi’s attack. As usual with him, he threw in just enough qualifiers and vague language to give himself plausible deniability. (You and I better not talk about it.)

But what I know he does is feed his base. He knows they want to believe the worst about Paul and Nancy Pelosi, so he gives them what they want. That in doing so he is engaging the opposite of leadership does not seem to bother Trump at all.

