Boris Johnson to speak at crypto conference in final post-Premiership gig





Boris Johnson is set to continue his fledgling career away from Downing Street by delivering the keynote address at a blockchain and cryptocurrency conference in Singapore. The former prime minister, who remains the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, will appear at the International Symposium on Advancing Blockchain on December 2. The conference is hosted by ParallelChain Laba blockchain technology company reinventing the use of blockchain in the digital economy. Dick Cheney, the former US vice president, also speaks at the conference. In September, Johnson was paid $130,000 to speak to a group of American insurance brokers in Colorado. The Times reported that the speech was met with a standing ovation as he gave his assessment of the situation in Ukraine. Johnson has also set up his own office, which is likely to be the means of accepting income, by registering the office of Boris Johnson Ltd with Companies House. Meanwhile, Johnson confirmed he would attend the Cop27 conference in Egypt, putting further pressure on Rishi Sunak to reverse his decision to snub the climate summit. The former prime minister said he was happy to travel to Sharm el-Sheikh for the opening of the United Nations meeting on Sunday. However, Sunak is leaving his own decision to the last minute, having initially ruled out his participation before signaling that he may turn back in the face of widespread criticism. Johnson told Sky News he happens to be there, adding: I was invited by the Egyptians so I’m very happy to go. Asked if his successor at No 10 should also go, he said Sunak had a lot to do with the government’s domestic agenda, adding: I happen to have a special interest. It came as Johnson said he did not believe Vladimir Putin would use a tactical nuclear weapon in the conflict with Ukraine because he would be crazy to cause total disaster in his own country. The former prime minister said the law would immediately lead to Russia’s resignation from the club of civilized nations and plunge the country into a kind of cryogenic economic freeze. He added that he suspected this would trigger an absolutely hysterical reaction in Russia itself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/boris-johnson-cryptocurrency-conference_uk_636191bee4b039b01e204897 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos