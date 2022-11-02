Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan and Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most influential Muslims





ISLAMABAD — A number of Pakistani personalities have been named among the world’s 500 most influential Muslims.

The Jordan-based Royal Center for Islamic Strategic Studies (RISSC), in collaboration with Georgetown University, has released its 14th annual list titled “The Muslim 500: The World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil make part of the Pakistani personalities quoted in the last edition.

The forum described Pakistani influencers as;

Shahbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif became Pakistan’s 23rd Prime Minister in April 2022 after a vote of no confidence against former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Sharif is the brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and has had a long political career himself, serving as President of the Pakistan Muslim League and as Chief Minister of Punjab three times (1997, 2007 and 2013). He was arrested in 2020 for corruption and money laundering and spent a few months in prison before being released on bail in April 2021. Although enjoying a reputation as a competent administrator, he has a lot of work to do to build national and international confidence in his government.

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

General Qamar Javed Bajwa is the current Chief of Staff of the Pakistan Army. He was appointed in 2016, ahead of two other senior generals, then prime minister Nawaz Sharif. His term was extended for three years by then Prime Minister Imran Khan in August.

He is expected to retire in the current month.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan became Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018 amid expectations that he could lead the country forward on issues of governance, accountability and reducing corruption. He went through a difficult period before being ousted in April 2022 by a motion of no confidence. He argued that foreign interference played a major role in his ousting and pointed the finger at various institutions in the country. In August 2022, Khan himself was charged by Pakistani police under anti-terrorism laws and is currently out on bail. Khan still maintains massive popular support in the country as well as with the large and powerful Pakistani diaspora. Its challenges are seen as part of the inevitable results of trying to change a system plagued by corruption and trying to reduce the role of the military

Nawaz Sharif

Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was Prime Minister of Pakistan 3 times: from 1990 to 1993, from 1997 to 1999 and from 2013 to 2017. The last time he was forced to resign for corruption and in 2018 he was convicted of corruption.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and spent 2 months in prison before the High Court of Pakistan suspended his sentence (the same happened to his daughter, Maryam). Sharif was later found guilty of new corruption charges and a responsible court sentenced him to 7 years in prison and a $25 million fine. He was allowed to leave for London for medical treatment in November 2019 and has yet to return to Pakistan. This is widely expected to happen now that his brother has become prime minister.

Maulana Tariq Jameel

Maulana Tariq Jameel is an eminent Deobandi scholar who is also one of the most popular preachers in Pakistan. He belongs to the Tablighi Jamaat group and his lectures focus on the subject of self-purification, avoidance of violence, observance of Allah’s orders and following the path of Prophet Muhammad g. Background: After completing her pre-medical education, Maulana Tariq was admitted to King Edward Medical College, Lahore. It was there – under the influence of members of the Tablighi Jamaat – that he turned to Islamic education. His Islamic background comes from Jamia Arabia, where he studied the Quran, Hadith, Sufism, logic and Islamic jurisprudence. Maulana Tariq’s scientific background allows him to explain Islamic issues in a way that appeals to modern urban Muslims. Moreover, his simple lifestyle and eloquence in Urdu, as well as his fluency in Arabic, catapulted his fame in the Muslim world.

Read the full list here;

The Muslim 500 2023 Edition – Free eBook by Mehar Mahmood Idrees on Scribd

