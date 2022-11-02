Politics
Morbi bridge tragedy: PM Modi emphasizes detailed and impartial investigation
Officials briefed the Prime Minister on rescue operations at the site where at least 140 people were killed on Sunday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 1, 2022 emphasized a detailed, impartial and thorough investigation to identify all aspects related to the tragedy of the Morbi bridge collapse, in which up to 140 people were killed. lost his life, in the worst disaster that has occurred in Gujarat in recent years.
He said this while chairing a high-level meeting during his visit to the Morbi disaster site to take stock of the situation and meet relatives of the victims and those undergoing treatment at the local government hospital.
He reportedly told the authorities that the investigation must be impartial, that it must bring to light the truth and that its conclusions must be implemented.
Two days after Sunday’s disaster, the Prime Minister visited the grieving town where residents and locals are yet to recover from the shock after the disastrous collapse of a heritage suspension bridge from the era British on the Machchu River which killed at least more than 100 people including 45 children and as many women.
In pictures | Collapse of the Morbi bridge
Rescuers search for survivors on October 31, 2022, a day after a suspension bridge collapsed in the Gujarat town of Morbi.
The old suspension bridge over the Machchhu River that collapsed in Morbi district on October 30, 2022 has been reopened without a safety certificate or approval from local civic bodies. An FIR has been filed under IPC Sections 304, 308.
People gather as rescuers search for survivors on October 31, 2022, a day after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat. It emerged that the bridge was reopened after repair work carried out by a private trust and a certificate of fitness was not submitted to the local civic body when it reopened.
Rescue operation underway on October 31, 2022, a day after a suspension bridge collapsed over Machchhu river in Morbi district of Gujarat. This is a British era bridge that was recently repaired by a private trust.
NDRF personnel are conducting a search and rescue operation early October 31, 2022 after an old suspension bridge collapsed over the Machchhu River in Morbi district of Gujarat.
NDRF personnel assist a victim during a rescue operation on October 31, 2022 after an old suspension bridge collapsed over the Machchhu river in Morbi district.
Family members and relatives near the bodies of the victims at the civil hospital in the Morbi district on October 31, 2022.
Armed Forces personnel deployed to the site during a rescue operation after a suspension bridge collapsed over the Machchhu river in Morbi district on October 31, 2022.
State authorities must stay in touch with affected families and ensure they receive all possible assistance at this tragic hour, he said, after being briefed on the rescue operation and assistance to affected families.
He began his brief trip to Morbi with a visit to the site of the bridge collapse where he reviewed the search and rescue operations underway. Rajkot District Collector Arun Mahesh Babu, who oversaw the operations, briefed the Prime Minister on rescue operations at the site where at least 140 people were killed on October 30.
He also interacted with personnel involved in the search operation. Thereafter, he went to the civil hospital of Morbi to meet the people in treatment.
The Prime Ministers’ emphasis during the review meeting with officials, including the CM and others, on conducting an impartial and thorough investigation is intended to send the message that no one should be spared in the aftermath of a huge tragedy that apparently raised several questions about the affairs of public administration in his home state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets those involved in rescue and relief operations following the cable bridge collapse accident that hit Morbi on Sunday. | Photo credit: ANI
On Monday, shocked by the horrific tragedy, the whole town remained closed, mourning the deaths of innocent people whose weekend walk on the heritage bridge which has remained an identity of Morbi for more than a century ended turned into carnage.
Meanwhile, the Gujarat government continues to face serious allegations over the tragedy and how a company making wall clocks, light bulbs and calculators was given responsibility for maintenance, upkeep , repairs and management of bridges for 15 years, while apparently neglecting the safety aspects.
After the Congress leaders, who demanded the dismissal of the Chief Minister, who is also the state’s Urban Development Minister, the head of the AAP and CM of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, also demanded that the CM of Gujarat be invited to resign following the Morbi disaster.
Congress leaders and Mr Kejriwal have called on the Gujarat government to clarify what prompted the authorities to select Oreva, who has no previous experience in building or maintaining normal bridges, let alone a highly mechanical suspension bridge, for the maintenance and management of the 140-year-old bridge over the river.
On Tuesday, Congress spokesman Pawan Khera called Gujarat’s urban development department an epicenter of corruption and demanded criminal charges against the minister and other officials for their complicity in the bridge incident. .
Watch | Collapse of the Morbi bridge, as it happened
Watch | (Trigger Warning) Morbi Bridge Collapse, as it happened
There is, however, no statement from either the state government or the Oreva Group, even two days after the incident, regarding the contract under which the bridge was handed over to the private entity.
Moreover, leaders of both parties have also sought to corner the ruling party over photos and video clips circulating on social media platforms of the sudden painting and renovation of a civilian hospital ahead of the Prime Ministers’ visit. the low.
Both sides tweeted photos from the hospital on their official Twitter accounts where workers can be seen cleaning and painting part of the hospital. Leaders of rival parties have taken to social media to criticize Gujarat’s ruling party, calling the painting and improvement of the hospital an event management over corpses.
In images and video clips widely shared on social media platforms, workers were seen cleaning and painting part of the 300-bed hospital, which is land plus a two-storey three-storey structure. wings, before the visit of PM Modis.
According to local sources, at least 35 workers worked overnight to repaint the entire exterior of the hospital, in addition to touching up inside the wards where Prime Minister Modi met the victims on Tuesday. Restrooms also received new tiles while the hospital campus was renovated.
