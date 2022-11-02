Reviews | Wanted for attempted murder: Donald Trump





Donald Trump didn’t personally break into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home at 2:30 a.m. Friday, but you could say he was there in spirit. He is certainly complicit in the attempted murder, just as he bears primary responsibility for the January 6 insurrection on the Capitol and the death and serious injury of several law enforcement officers trying to protect the Capitol from the right-wing crowd he inspired and applauded. on.

It is no coincidence that the number of hate crimes, including shootings and assaults against Jews, Muslims, blacks, Latinos and LGBTQ people, has increased since Trump began campaigning for the president in 2016. Threats and efforts to kidnap and/or kill liberal politicians is part of the same dynamic.

The suspect, David DePape, 42, entered the Pelosi’s house yelling “Where’s Nancy?” the same words used by the January 6 mob when rioters were trying to find Pelosi so they could attack and possibly even murder her. She wasn’t home Friday (she was in DC), but her 82-year-old husband Paul was there. Police apprehended DePape at the house, shortly after he bludgeoned Paul Pelosi with a hammer, leaving him with a fractured skull and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, requiring surgery. (Pelosi had called 911 when he heard someone breaking into the house). DePape told police he was “expecting Nancy.”

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott called the attack “intentional”. DePape has been charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and destroying a cellphone to prevent someone from seeking help.

DePape may have a mental illness, but his views and behavior were certainly provoked by Trump and the right-wing white supremacist movement he has encouraged and enabled since his 2016 campaign.

On DePape’s Facebook page, he posted right-wing conspiracy theories that Trump propagated and that were featured in white supremacist and far-right media: The 2020 election was stolen. Covid vaccines are deadly. George Floyd, the black Minneapolis man murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin, actually died of a drug overdose. The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol was a “FARCE”. He reposted videos of MyPillow founder Mike Lindell lying that the 2020 election was stolen.

His blog included varieties of right-wing madness, including hatred of Jews, black people and trans people, anti-vaccine conspiracies and support for QAnon (an absurd theory that Trump is at war with a cabal of elites Satan worshipers who run a child sex ring and control the world). Over a period of ten days, in nearly 20 posts, he echoed several anti-Semitic diatribes. He called the Holocaust a “Holohoax”. He posted a video claiming that the war in Ukraine is a ploy to get Jews to buy land.

In September 2020, rather than condemning the growing tide of white supremacist violence, Trump said, “Proud Boys, back off and stand ready.” It was his way of encouraging them. Four months later, after his speech repeated the same lies, hundreds of his supporters illegally stormed the Capitol building, where Pelosi was presiding over a joint session of Congress. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a Trump clone, said Pelosi was a “traitor” and treason is “a crime punishable by death.”

In this political climate, it’s no surprise that Trump supporters attempted to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and assassinate House Speaker Pelosi, among other Liberal and Democratic politicians.

Conservatives and even some mainstream media have tried to frame the break-in and attempted murder at Pelosi’s home as part of a growing crime wave in San Francisco. But it wasn’t a carjacking, or a house robbery, or a shooting rooted in desperation caused by poverty, or as part of the drug trade, or among rival gangs. It was an attempted murder by a right-wing zealot propelled by the rantings of a former president and his supporters, like Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, radio reactionaries like Glenn Beck, and crazed by Proud Boy.

Indeed, it is no coincidence that the number of hate crimes, including shootings and assaults against Jews, Muslims, blacks, Latinos and LGBTQ people, has increased since Trump began his campaign. presidential election in 2016. Threats and attempted kidnappings and/or liberal political murders are part of the same dynamic. According to Capitol Police, threats against members of Congress have increased 144% between 2017 and 2022. Pelosi has been the target of the most threats.

DePape will likely go to jail for his horrific crime. But Donald Trump should be in the next cell. He may be living in his mansion in Florida, far from San Francisco, but the blood on the hammer that was meant for Nancy Pelosi and nearly killed her husband is also on Trump’s hands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.commondreams.org/views/2022/11/01/wanted-attempted-murder-donald-trump

