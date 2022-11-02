Xi Jinping under pressure to abandon zero COVID as economy falters

The degree of disruption to the wider economy was underscored by China’s official Purchasing Manufacturers’ Index (PMI) data released on Monday, which showed its manufacturing sector contracting, with the PMI falling from 50.1% to 48.7% last month. Anything less than a reading of 50 indicates that the sector is contracting. The composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services, also pointed to a contraction, with the index falling from 50.6% in September to 48.7% last month due to lower housing activity. and construction and weak retail sales (in what has always been a strong month for retail spending) impacted activity. With the number of COVID cases rising again and spreading in some of China’s major industrial hubs this month, economic activity could be hit even harder. Chinese stock markets rebounded on speculation that a committee had been formed by Beijing to draw up zero-COVID exit plans. Credit:Bloomberg The pressure on Xi to execute what would be a somewhat embarrassing about-face and significantly relax his zero-COVID approach can only mount if China’s already weak economic performance slows further.

Officials retreated from their target for the economy to grow 5.5% this year, with GDP growth of just above 3% looking more likely. By Chinese standards, it would be anemic. The two biggest depressing influences on China’s economy are its stance on COVID and the continued implosion of a real estate sector that accounted for around 30% of its GDP. The fall in sales and prices of real estate and investment in the sector continues despite a series of interventions by central and local authorities, including interest rate cuts, subsidies, down payment reductions and income tax refunds to try to stimulate activity. Pressure to change a policy that has wreaked havoc on China’s economy is mounting, however, even as signs indicate that tolerance for continued severe lockdowns among the Chinese population is diminishing. Local governments had been buying new homes from developers to try and boost business levels in a sector that generates more than 40% of their revenue out of Beijing until a recent crackdown by Beijing, which feared the practice does not increase the indebtedness of already over-indebted local governments.

While the residential market remains in decline, prices fell again in October for the fourth consecutive month and sales per floor area were around 20% lower in October than in the same month last year, the part market development has yet to stabilize. Hardly a day goes by without another promoter repaying the interest and/or principal scheduled on its borrowings, or warning of a possible default. Loading More disconcertingly, developers with credit enhancements (quasi-guaranteed) from state-owned China Bond Insurance Co are missing out on payments. CIFI Holdings Group, China’s 15th-largest developer, failed to make payment last month on a Hong Kong-dollar convertible bond and warned it could also default on its offshore debt. CIFI is among the select group of developers supported by China Bond.

On Monday, another developer, Greenland Holding Group, said it would likely default on its dollar bonds this month. Greenland is partly owned by local governments. Even bonds from the largest sponsors with investment-grade credit ratings trade at significant discounts to their face value, while bonds from lower-rated sponsors trade at fractions of their face value. China’s zero-COVID policies continue to hurt the vulnerable national economy. Credit:Getty Despite a series of attempts to support the sector, which was completely destabilized by the restrictions on leverage that Beijing imposed without notice at the end of 2020, the authorities failed to stabilize it. With several hundred million US dollar-denominated debts set to come due over the next 12 months, the industry’s situation could, and likely will, worsen without some significant government intervention.