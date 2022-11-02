Politics
Xi Jinping under pressure to abandon zero COVID as economy falters
The degree of disruption to the wider economy was underscored by China’s official Purchasing Manufacturers’ Index (PMI) data released on Monday, which showed its manufacturing sector contracting, with the PMI falling from 50.1% to 48.7% last month. Anything less than a reading of 50 indicates that the sector is contracting.
The composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services, also pointed to a contraction, with the index falling from 50.6% in September to 48.7% last month due to lower housing activity. and construction and weak retail sales (in what has always been a strong month for retail spending) impacted activity.
With the number of COVID cases rising again and spreading in some of China’s major industrial hubs this month, economic activity could be hit even harder.
The pressure on Xi to execute what would be a somewhat embarrassing about-face and significantly relax his zero-COVID approach can only mount if China’s already weak economic performance slows further.
Officials retreated from their target for the economy to grow 5.5% this year, with GDP growth of just above 3% looking more likely. By Chinese standards, it would be anemic.
The two biggest depressing influences on China’s economy are its stance on COVID and the continued implosion of a real estate sector that accounted for around 30% of its GDP.
The fall in sales and prices of real estate and investment in the sector continues despite a series of interventions by central and local authorities, including interest rate cuts, subsidies, down payment reductions and income tax refunds to try to stimulate activity.
Pressure to change a policy that has wreaked havoc on China’s economy is mounting, however, even as signs indicate that tolerance for continued severe lockdowns among the Chinese population is diminishing.
Local governments had been buying new homes from developers to try and boost business levels in a sector that generates more than 40% of their revenue out of Beijing until a recent crackdown by Beijing, which feared the practice does not increase the indebtedness of already over-indebted local governments.
While the residential market remains in decline, prices fell again in October for the fourth consecutive month and sales per floor area were around 20% lower in October than in the same month last year, the part market development has yet to stabilize.
Hardly a day goes by without another promoter repaying the interest and/or principal scheduled on its borrowings, or warning of a possible default.
Loading
More disconcertingly, developers with credit enhancements (quasi-guaranteed) from state-owned China Bond Insurance Co are missing out on payments.
CIFI Holdings Group, China’s 15th-largest developer, failed to make payment last month on a Hong Kong-dollar convertible bond and warned it could also default on its offshore debt. CIFI is among the select group of developers supported by China Bond.
On Monday, another developer, Greenland Holding Group, said it would likely default on its dollar bonds this month. Greenland is partly owned by local governments.
Even bonds from the largest sponsors with investment-grade credit ratings trade at significant discounts to their face value, while bonds from lower-rated sponsors trade at fractions of their face value.
Despite a series of attempts to support the sector, which was completely destabilized by the restrictions on leverage that Beijing imposed without notice at the end of 2020, the authorities failed to stabilize it.
With several hundred million US dollar-denominated debts set to come due over the next 12 months, the industry’s situation could, and likely will, worsen without some significant government intervention.
Until authorities can reduce the impact of their COVID policies and put a floor under the real estate sector, it will be next to impossible for China to generate the economic growth rates needed for political stability, let alone the growth needed. to fund Xi’s ambitious geopolitical and political ambitions. technological ambitions.
Loading
The state of the global economy, threatened by soaring inflation rates, soaring interest rates, the war in Ukraine and its impact on energy supply and prices and a consequent slowdown in economic growth with potential recessions in Europe, the United States and elsewhere means exports, even if there were less or less destructive impacts of COVID on industrial production, they are unlikely to provide much part of the safety valve.
The pressure on Xi, fresh from his triumph in the National Congress, to do something to mitigate the effects of his own ill-conceived policies, can only mount.
The Business Briefing newsletter features top stories, exclusive coverage and expert opinion. Sign up to get it every weekday morning.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/business/the-economy/is-xi-jinping-about-to-do-a-u-turn-on-his-damaging-covid-policies-20221102-p5buu4.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping under pressure to abandon zero COVID as economy falters
- Reviews | Wanted for attempted murder: Donald Trump
- Morbi bridge tragedy: PM Modi emphasizes detailed and impartial investigation
- Brad Pitt names his favorite actor of all time
- Chrishell Stause flaunts her toned figure in a dove gray bodycon dress
- Why Google suspended payment policies in India
- Bollywood celebrities warmly wish Ileana D’Cruz’s birthday – ThePrint – ANIFeed
- Super violent earthquakes are more common than previously thought – Eurasia Review
- Thanks to IPL, American money finally discovers Indian cricket
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan and Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most influential Muslims
- Taylor Swift announces ‘The Eras Tour’ | Entertainment
- Margot Robbie stuns as Mystique in jaw-dropping image