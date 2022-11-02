Political opponents are plotting between my party and the Pakistani army, says Imran Khan





By Press Trust of India: Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday pointed his guns at political opponents, accusing them of conspiring for a clash between his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf and the mighty military.

Khan, who announced his goal was to win Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom) through the march which he said was possible if free and fair elections were held immediately, also said he was not against the creation of the country.

Addressing his supporters in Gujranwala at the start of the fifth day of his protest march, Khan continued his vitriolic attack on his political opponents – former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari.

“They are conspiring for a clash between the PTI, which is the largest political party in the country, and the military,” Khan alleged.

“Nawaz Sharif, I challenge you, when you come back I will beat you in your own constituency,” he said.

He warned the former three-time prime minister that when he returned to Pakistan, “we will take you to Adiala prison from the airport”.

Khan also targeted former president and leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Zardari, saying he should “prepare” for his arrival in Sindh – the traditional stronghold of the Bhutto-Zardari family.

“Zardari listen well, I’m coming to Sindh,” he added.

Sharif mocked Khan for his long participation in the march, saying the party could not muster even 2,000 people while claiming he would muster a million protesters.

“The reason for the indifference of the people is the diabolical lies,” Sharif tweeted on Monday evening.

He alleged that Khan lied so much that the head of spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence was “forced to break his silence and tell the nation the truth”.

Sharif said he had informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif not to listen to any of Khas’ requests, no matter how many people he brought.

ISI chief Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum said Thursday that army chief Lt. Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa received a “lucrative offer” in March from the then Khan-led government amid political unrest.

Khan admitted he had proposed an extension of the army chief’s term, but said he would remain “silent” as he did not want to “damage” the country and its institutions.

Khan, who came to power in 2018 with a promise to create a Naya Pakistan, apparently lost the support of the mighty military after it refused to endorse the appointment of the ISI chief last year.

Finally, Khan agreed, but it soured his ties to the military, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75-year existence and has so far wielded considerable power. in matters of security and foreign policy.

The fifth day of March ended in Gujranwala. During its six days, the march will start from the Pindi bypass area of ​​the city.

Addressing his supporters before stopping to spend the night, Khan said the federal government had rounded up thousands of security personnel for the protection of Islamabad, but all would join him once he would have reached the federal capital.

“The federal government has spent millions of rupees on the security forces but they will be with us because they are also Pakistani,” he said.

He also reiterated that he would never accept the current government of thieves because if he accepted this government, then there would be no future for the masses.

He told his supporters that their city broke Lahore’s record for protesters. “Gujranwala, this time will not return. I want you all to be part of this revolution,” he said.

Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was lightly injured after hitting his head with a wall when the container-mounted truck he was driving passed under a flyover.

Earlier, former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced that the timing of the march had been changed and it could not reach Islamabad even by Sunday. The original plan was to reach the capital on Friday. According to the new plan, the march would reach Jhelum on Sunday.

He also criticized the government for tightening security measures in the nation’s capital and said it had deployed at least 30,000 security guards and released a large sum of money to deal with the party’s march.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb accused Khan of openly inviting the military to overthrow the government and interfere in politics.

She was reacting to Khan’s speech on Monday night when he said he would rather see martial law imposed in the country than by the government in place.

The minister said only “humiliation and disgrace” are inscribed in Khan’s fate, calling him a “foreign-funded fitna (disturbance)” and a “coward who only plays tricks”.

Furthermore, PPP leader Shazia Marri said in Karachi that Khan wanted to see a bloodbath and her statement on martial law shows his frustration. “We condemn the comments,” she said.

He is calling for early elections and he is leading the long march to Islamabad to enforce his demands. The term of the National Assembly will end in August 2023 and new elections are expected to be held within 60 days.

Khan, who was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, spoke of a ‘threatening letter’ from the United States and claimed it was part of a foreign plot to impeach him as he was not acceptable to follow an independent foreign policy. The United States has dismissed the claims outright.

Posted by:

chingkheinganbi mayengbam

Posted on:

November 2, 2022

