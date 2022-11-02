Latest from Trump: Supreme Court protects Trump’s tax returns but lifts stay on Lindsey Graham’s testimony in Georgia





Donald Trump says Twitter has gotten really boring since it was banned

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump has been granted a temporary reprieve in his efforts to block the House Ways and Means Committee from accessing tax returns, with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts giving the committee until Thursday next to answer.

Mr Trump fought for years to block the committee from accessing the statements, which he has long claimed he cannot reveal because he is believed to be being audited. The developments come as two separate cases involving him, his finances and his businesses start up in New York.

In less good news for Mr. Trump, the Supreme Court also said it would not bar Senator Lindsey Graham from having to testify before the grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, investigating the attempted cancellation of the 2020 elections.

Meanwhile, in an excerpt from his forthcoming political memoir, Mike Pence recounted a key 2020 meeting involving Mr Trump, Rudy Giuliani and extremist lawyer Sidney Powell, an encounter he said marked a new low in the then-growing effort to delegitimize Joe Bidens’ victory.

“Even in an office accustomed to heated debates, it was a new low, writes Mr. Pence of the meeting, recalling that things went downhill from there”,

Key PointsSupreme Court grants Trump stay in tax returns caseTrump Organization fraud case begins after jury selectionLetitia James fraud trial finally goes to trialSupreme Court won’t protect Lindsey Graham from grand Georgia juryHillary Clinton wants Trump to pay legal fees after conspiracy lawsuit dismissedView Latest Update 1667360442Why Marcus Flowers insists he can beat Trump favorite Marjorie Taylor Greene

The military veteran tells The Independents Andrew Buncombe why he may be the first Democrat to represent Georgia’s 14th congressional district in 30 years.

Oliver O’Connell2 November 2022 03:40

1667356842Gavin Newsom blames Fox News for ‘dehumanization that led to attack on Paul Pelosi’

In an interview with CBS News, the Governor of California said: I saw the dehumanization of Nancy Pelosi. I don’t think anyone has been dehumanized like she always has.

Oliver O’Connell2 November 2022 02:40

1667353242January 6 riot who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi in the brain to be freed

The rioter who said in a video that she would assassinate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.

Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days in prison and three years probation for her role in the January 6 bombing.

John Bowden has the details.

Oliver O’Connell2 November 2022 01:40

1667349642Don Jr removes dangerous Instagram memes mocking Paul Pelosi attack

Donald Trump Jr, the self-proclaimed general in the meme wars, had a rare about-face by deleting social media posts that openly mocked the attack on Paul Pelsoi.

Johanna Chisholm has the details.

Oliver O’Connell2 November 2022 00:40

1667346042Supreme Court temporarily shields Trump tax returns from House committee

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily barred the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining six years of tax returns from former President Donald Trump and his namesake real estate businesses after the ex-president demanded an emergency stay of a lower court order allowing them access to the documents.

The temporary stay was granted by Chief Justice John Roberts, who is responsible for appeals from decisions of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.

Oliver O’Connell1 November 2022 23:40

1667342442ICYMI: Trump says reporters who broke Roe v Wade story should be jailed

Donald Trump appeared to suggest that the reporters who leaked the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade verdict should be jailed until the identity of the leaker is revealed.

Speaking to the Salem Media Group, a conservative news channel, Mr Trump made a rambling remark in which he said the leak of the Roe v Wade verdict was a terrible thing that put our judges at risk.

Stuti Mishra has the story.

Oliver O’Connell1 November 2022 22:40

1667338842Trump endorses Senate candidate who says school kids use litter boxes

Former President Donald Trump has officially endorsed the New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate who recently released a widely debunked prank about children being encouraged to relieve themselves in school litter boxes.

Andrew Feinberg has the story.

Oliver O’Connell1 November 2022 21:40

1667335242Oath Keepers latest lawsuit: Group spent $400 at Olive Garden after storming Capitol

In court filings, a person present claimed they didn’t remember much about the restaurant other than that it was a long drive away and the waiter struggled to wear masks .

Oliver O’Connell1 November 2022 20:40

1667333142Hillary Clinton wants Trump to pay legal fees after conspiracy lawsuit dismissed

Hillary Clinton has asked a federal judge to order former President Donald Trump and his attorneys to pay more than $1 million in legal fees and costs to cover expenses she and several other defendants have racked up to defend against a dismissed lawsuit claiming they conspired to sink Mr Trumps 2016 presidential campaign by accusing him of collusion with Russia.

Abe Asher has the details.

Oliver O’Connell1 November 2022 20:05

1667331942Earlier: Supreme Court temporarily blocks House from obtaining Trump’s tax returns

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily barred the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining six years of tax returns from former President Donald Trump and his namesake real estate businesses after the ex-president demanded an emergency stay of a lower court order allowing them access to the documents.

The temporary stay was granted by Chief Justice John Roberts, who is responsible for appeals from decisions of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Andrew Feinberg has the details.

Oliver O’Connell1 November 2022 19:45

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-news-today-twitter-biden-b2214838.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos