



The United States strongly opposes a Taiwanese declaration of independence and for good reason: almost all Chinese would view it as a declaration of war on China. Such an event would be truly disastrous for the world, as it could easily escalate into a nuclear conflict. The Taiwan issue must therefore be handled with sensitivity, with neither side seeking to increase friction. China risks falling into two traps: the middle-income trap and the Thucydides trap. As political scientist Zheng Yongnian presciently observed in 2019, China risks falling into two traps: the middle-income trap and the Thucydides trap. Avoiding them and building a prosperous, modern, secure and people-centered China will require effective and wise leadership. That the new leadership is united behind Xi is beyond doubt, as many worked closely with him in Fujian, Zhejiang and Shanghai before his elevation to central leadership. The new members of the Politburo Standing Committee include the likely next prime minister, Li Qiang, who until recently served as Shanghai’s CPC secretary, and the likely next first vice premier, Ding Xuexiang, a former chief of staff to Xi. Guangdong and Beijing CPC secretaries Li Xi and Cai Qi, respectively, also join the party leadership group. Returning Standing Committee members have equally close ties to Xi. Wang Huning, who is likely to chair the National Political Consultative Conference, has served as a trusted political adviser not only to Xi but also to his predecessors Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao. Zhao Leji, who is likely to chair the next national people’s congress, was head of the anti-corruption body during Xi’s last term. Promotion to a higher position at the national and provincial levels depends on the election of officials to the central committee, which comprises 203 regular members and 168 alternate members. While the number of central committee members from foreign higher education institutions (or the financial sector) has decreased, it is not negligible. Re-engage with the world For example, Yin Yong, former deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, studied at Harvard University. He Lifeng, the current head of China’s state planning agency and likely the next deputy prime minister, studied in China and the United States. This suggests that Chinese leaders recognize the importance of reconnecting with foreign economic and financial players. In fact, given the challenging external economic environment with a looming global recession and a stronger U.S. dollar, the new management team will woo companies, foreign investors and trading partners in an effort to boost the growth. Li Qiang, who is credited with setting up a Tesla factory in Shanghai, has a lot of experience in handling foreign economic relations. At the same time, Chinese leaders will strengthen incentives for local officials and private entrepreneurs to boost business and boost employment. And they will work to reduce the costs of the zero COVID strategy, which has particularly affected small and medium-sized businesses, the personal services sector and commercial real estate. To restore consumer and business confidence, fiscal and monetary tools will need to be used more aggressively to revive trade, investment, incomes and consumption. Fortunately, China has the fiscal and monetary space to deal with potential demand and growth shocks. Long-term structural challenges such as the growing demand for health and pension benefits, the green development imperative and local government funding issues also need to be addressed urgently. Historically, China has carried out its most important reforms in times of crisis. The 20th Congress gave the nation’s leaders an unambiguous mandate to make the tough decisions that difficult times demand. Whether they succeed or fail, the whole world will feel the effects. Project union

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/world/asia/xi-s-mandate-for-tough-times-20221101-p5bunf

