KCR has a direct line to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responsible for Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad





Rahul Gandhi leads the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad, Telangana Hyderabad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi led the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign on the streets of Hyderabad today and attacked the Telangana TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for allegedly working with the BJP against the interest of the people. “Whenever the BJP presents a bill to parliament, the TRS always supports the BJP, including the black farm laws,” Gandhi said at a rally as part of the Bharat Jodo campaign ( United India) of the Congress. “The BJP and the TRS are working together. Have no illusions. Your chief minister is playing theater before the election, but he has a direct line with Narendra Modi,” the Congress leader said. “It doesn’t take a second for the chief minister to respond to Modi ji’s call. Then Modi ji gives orders to your chief minister. Do this today, do that tomorrow,” Mr Gandhi said. . Mr Gandhi today unfurled the national flag in the Charminar district of Hyderabad, the same place where his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi launched the ‘Sadbhavna Yatra’ in October 1990, a year before the assassination of the Prime Minister at the time. He has been leading the Telangana stage of the Bharat Jodo Yatra for seven days. Mr Gandhi said he walked from early morning until late at night, meeting people and listening to their problems. “Farmers in Telangana say that no matter how hard they work, they cannot get any profit from their fields. Even if they worked 24 hours a day, they cannot earn from their fields. The BJP and the TRS don’t support. They don’t waive loans, they don’t provide MSP (minimum support price). Instead, they brought three black farm bills and tried to wrest them from the farmers,” Mr. Gandhi. The Congressman’s march resumed this morning from Matha Temple in Shamshabad and stopped at Legacy Palace in Hyderabad for an afternoon break. They will stop for the night at the Gandhi Ideology Center in Bowenpally.

