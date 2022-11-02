Donald Trump Jr removes dangerous Instagram memes mocking Paul Pelosi attack





Donald Trump Jr, the self-proclaimed general in the meme wars, had a rare about-face by deleting social media posts that openly mocked the attack on Paul Pelsoi.

Sunday night, just two days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ husband was forced to undergo surgery after he was attacked at the couple’s San Francisco home by a hammer-wielding intruder, Mr. Trump shared a meme on his personal Instagram account that shed light on the attack. which left the 82-year-old with a fractured skull.

The meme shared by Mr Trump included a photo of a pair of Hanes underwear next to a hammer, with the caption reading: Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.

Critics of the Tory antagonists’ cruel sense of humor were quick to pile in on Monday and condemn the post as dangerous, sick and homophobic.

One of the most despicable things is that people like Donald Trump Jr are now mocking 82-year-old Paul Pelosi after he was beaten with a hammer by a MAGA terrorist, tweeted Dean Obeidallah, an American lawyer and TV host. radio program The Dean Obeidallah Show.

Donald Trump Jr. joking about the Nancy Pelosi assassination attempt. Republicans are sick and dangerous, tweeted another online watcher of the controversial meme.

The online provocateur initially appeared to double down on the post, as he later posted another mocking meme that seemed to acknowledge the backlash he was receiving from those who saw his distasteful post.

In that meme, since deleted from his Instagram, he shared an edited screenshot from South Park that showed two men having sex with a hammer next to the bed, with one of the men saying in a speech bubble: Ah yes, officer, I am under attack.

Mr. Trump Jr, appearing to address the online blowback, wrote in the accompanying caption: Dear fact checkers, this has nothing to do with anything happening in the news and is simply posting a cartoon of what appears to be an edited scene from South Park.

By Monday afternoon, however, the two offending posts had been deleted from his public Instagram profile.

The exact timing of the postings was unclear, but it appeared to come some time after the announcement of federal charges against attack suspect David DePape, which included assault charges against the member of the immediate family of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official.

Despite being deleted from his Instagram account, one of the offensive memes from the Halloween costume post remained prominent on his personal Twitter account Tuesday morning.

Online observers continued to pile on the post and call it inappropriate, especially given the news that the alleged attacker had said, according to the criminal complaint published on Monday, that he had attacked M Pelosi intending to retaliate against the speaker due to the performance. official functions.

DePape said he was going to take Nancy hostage and talk to her. If Nancy told DePape the truth, he would let her go, and if she lied, he would break her kneecaps, according to the complaint. DePape was sure Nancy wouldn’t have told the truth. During the interview, DePape explained that he views Nancy as the leader of the group of lies told by the Democratic Party.

Mr DePape was due to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors charged him separately with assault and attempted kidnapping. He is not yet scheduled to appear in court in the federal case.

State charges carry a prison sentence of 13 years to life. The federal charges carry a combined maximum sentence of 50 years, the Justice Department said in a statement announcing the charges.

