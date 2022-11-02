Collapse of the Morbi bridge | President Xi expresses ‘shock’ in condolence messages to President Murmu and PM Modi





Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also sent separate messages to Mr. Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.



Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolence to President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the tragedy of the Morbi Bridge collapse in Gujarat. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also sent separate messages to Mr. Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Chinese state media reported. World leaders including US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have expressed condolences over the unprecedented tragedy in Gujarat which has left at least 140 people dead. Watch | Collapse of the Morbi bridge, as it happened

Watch | (Trigger Warning) Morbi Bridge Collapse, as it happened Xi, in the message, said he was shocked to learn of the deadly collapse and, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, expressed deep condolences for the deaths and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the injured. As Indian and Chinese leaders have exchanged messages, including those from Mr. Xi during India’s second wave of COVID-19 and congratulations from Ms. Murmu and Mr. Modi last month on National Day Chinese, Mr. Xi and Mr. Modi did not speak. or met directly since a November 2019 meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brasilia. Mr. Xi had traveled to Mamallapuram in October 2019 for the second informal summit with Mr. Modi. The two leaders have not spoken following the Line of Real Control (LAC) crisis which was sparked by Chinese military transgressions in April 2020. Both attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit (OCS) in Uzbekistan in September, but had no talks. A first bilateral meeting in three years could be on the cards later this month when the two leaders attend the G20 summit in Indonesia, with sources on both sides not ruling out the prospect of talks between the leaders amid the current cooling relationships.

