Politics
Russia calls for investigation into drone attacks and guarantees resumption of grain deal | Russia–Ukraine War
Putin tells Erdogan he will consider resuming the deal allowing grain exports from Ukraine if Kyiv provides guarantees.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow would consider resuming a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian seaports, but only after getting real guarantees from Kyiv.
The phone call between the two leaders on Tuesday came after Russia suspends its participation in the agreement due to what he said was a drone attack on Moscow’s fleet in Crimea which he blamed on Ukraine.
Kyiv did not claim responsibility and denied using the safe shipping lane for military purposes.
Putin told Erdogan that Russia was seeking real guarantees from Kyiv on strict compliance with the Istanbul agreement, including the non-use of the humanitarian corridor for military purposes, according to a Kremlin statement.
The grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July to ease a global food crisis caused in part by the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow, a major producer grain, and an earlier blockade of its ports. It is due to expire on November 19.
The Kremlin said a resumption could only be considered after the completion of an investigation into the alleged drone attacks on the Crimean naval port of Sevastopol.
Russia wants a detailed investigation into the circumstances of this incident, and also after having received real guarantees from Kyiv of strict compliance with the Istanbul agreements, in particular on the non-use of the humanitarian corridor for military purposes.
Only then will it be possible to consider the issue of resuming work under the agreement, the Kremlin statement said, referring to both the investigation and guarantees he is looking for.
He also said that Putin reminded Erdogan of non-compliance with the second part of the comprehensive agreements aimed at unblocking the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets.
Although these goods are not subject to Western sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian producers have lost access to the Baltic Sea ports they used for exports, as well as at a pipeline carrying ammonia to the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi on the Black Sea. , known as Yuzhny in Russian.
In its reading of Tuesday’s appeal, the Turkish presidency said Erdogan had told Putin he was sure solution-oriented cooperation would be established on this issue.
Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the deal with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Ukraine said Russia’s assertion was a false pretext to pull out of the deal.
On Tuesday, more cargo ships left Ukrainian ports despite Russia’s warning a day earlier that it was more risky, dangerous to continue exports without Russian participation.
But the Joint Coordination Center, the body overseeing a Ukrainian food export deal, said ships laden with grain were not expected to move into the Black Sea on Wednesday.
The UN secretariat at the Joint Coordination Center reports that the Ukrainian, Turkish and UN delegations have agreed not to plan any vessel movements under the Black Sea Grain Initiative for November 2, it said. he said on Tuesday.
The CCM can better carry out its mandate with the full and active participation of the four delegations, the center said in a statement.
He said the UN coordinator for the deal, Amir Abdulla, was working closely with Turkish officials to resume full participation at the center.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/11/1/russia-seeks-drone-attack-probe-guarantees-to-resume-grain-deal
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Russia calls for investigation into drone attacks and guarantees resumption of grain deal | Russia–Ukraine War
- President Joko Widodo arrives at JIExpo to attend Indo Defense 2022
- ‘The Crown’ actor says Charles saw ‘Tampongate’ destroy Camilla
- You have to copy the model of table tennis
- Shahrukh Khan’s Birthday: Timeless Baadshah Films of Bollywood | Video of SRK’s birthday manna
- Why royals and CEOs swear by the Swiss label
- A Waltons Thanksgiving Trailer: Richard Thomas Presents New CW Movie (VIDEO) | Entertainment
- Suella Braverman ‘turned down hotel reservations for migrants because they were in conservative neighborhoods’
- US Navy touts hypersonic missile advancements ahead of 2025 fielding
- No. 18 Field Hockey Goes To Big Ten Tournament
- Trans Alta sues the Alberta government to prevent oil fracking near the dam
- ‘Inflammatory’: British Interior Minister Suella Braverman criticizes migrants’ ‘aggression’ remarks