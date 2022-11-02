Russia calls for investigation into drone attacks and guarantees resumption of grain deal | Russia–Ukraine War

Putin tells Erdogan he will consider resuming the deal allowing grain exports from Ukraine if Kyiv provides guarantees.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow would consider resuming a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian seaports, but only after getting real guarantees from Kyiv.

The phone call between the two leaders on Tuesday came after Russia suspends its participation in the agreement due to what he said was a drone attack on Moscow’s fleet in Crimea which he blamed on Ukraine.

Kyiv did not claim responsibility and denied using the safe shipping lane for military purposes.

Putin told Erdogan that Russia was seeking real guarantees from Kyiv on strict compliance with the Istanbul agreement, including the non-use of the humanitarian corridor for military purposes, according to a Kremlin statement.

The grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July to ease a global food crisis caused in part by the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow, a major producer grain, and an earlier blockade of its ports. It is due to expire on November 19.

The Kremlin said a resumption could only be considered after the completion of an investigation into the alleged drone attacks on the Crimean naval port of Sevastopol.

Russia wants a detailed investigation into the circumstances of this incident, and also after having received real guarantees from Kyiv of strict compliance with the Istanbul agreements, in particular on the non-use of the humanitarian corridor for military purposes.

Only then will it be possible to consider the issue of resuming work under the agreement, the Kremlin statement said, referring to both the investigation and guarantees he is looking for.

He also said that Putin reminded Erdogan of non-compliance with the second part of the comprehensive agreements aimed at unblocking the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets.

Although these goods are not subject to Western sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian producers have lost access to the Baltic Sea ports they used for exports, as well as at a pipeline carrying ammonia to the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi on the Black Sea. , known as Yuzhny in Russian.

In its reading of Tuesday’s appeal, the Turkish presidency said Erdogan had told Putin he was sure solution-oriented cooperation would be established on this issue.

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the deal with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine said Russia’s assertion was a false pretext to pull out of the deal.

On Tuesday, more cargo ships left Ukrainian ports despite Russia’s warning a day earlier that it was more risky, dangerous to continue exports without Russian participation.

But the Joint Coordination Center, the body overseeing a Ukrainian food export deal, said ships laden with grain were not expected to move into the Black Sea on Wednesday.

The UN secretariat at the Joint Coordination Center reports that the Ukrainian, Turkish and UN delegations have agreed not to plan any vessel movements under the Black Sea Grain Initiative for November 2, it said. he said on Tuesday.

The CCM can better carry out its mandate with the full and active participation of the four delegations, the center said in a statement.

He said the UN coordinator for the deal, Amir Abdulla, was working closely with Turkish officials to resume full participation at the center.