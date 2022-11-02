India’s Modi visits site of bridge collapse, calls for ‘thorough investigation’





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lessons needed to be learned as he visited the site of a bridge collapse that killed 135 people and met some of the injured in hospital on Tuesday.

Teams from the army, navy and national disaster response forces continued their search as residents gathered on the banks of the Machchhu River in Modi’s home state of Gujarat . The colonial-era suspension pedestrian bridge in Morbi was packed with tourists – many of them in town to celebrate the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals – when it gave way on Sunday evening, sending people plunging about 10 meters (33ft ) in water. A senior police official told Reuters around 200 people were on the bridge when it collapsed. Local municipality officials said tickets for around 400 people had been sold, but not necessarily to be on the bridge at the same time. “The Prime Minister has said that the need of the hour is for a detailed and thorough investigation which will identify all aspects related to this accident,” Modi’s office said in a statement as he viewed the scene of the disaster. “He also added that the main lessons of the investigation must be implemented at the earliest.” Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party said earlier he refused to politicize the incident, but in the capital New Delhi dozens of protesters demanded the head of state’s resignation of Gujarat and called for more compensation. “The country is angry today that around 150 people died in Morbi but this government did nothing but shed crocodile tears,” shouted an unidentified protester. The police stopped the crowd within minutes. The protesters demanded compensation of 2 million rupees ($24,000) for all the victims – the injured and the families of those killed. So far, state and central governments have offered 600,000 rupees ($7,000) for relatives of those who lost their lives. Local residents at the scene on Tuesday told Reuters they feared the death toll could rise further. GT Pandya, a senior administrative official in Morbi, said one injured person died from their injuries on Tuesday, bringing the toll to 135. One person was still missing according to authorities’ estimates, he said. precise. Some 56 people have been discharged from hospital, while 10 are still being admitted with injuries, senior police official Ashok Kumar Yadav told Reuters. The bridge – 233 meters long and 1.25 meters wide – was originally built in 1877 and was closed for six months for repairs until last week. CCTV footage of the incident showed a group of young men trying to swing the bridge from side to side while others took the photos before falling into the river below as the cables gave way . Police arrested nine people Monday on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Among those arrested were ticket clerks accused of leaving too many people on deck and contractors in charge of repair work. US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping were the latest to offer their condolences over the loss of life, many of them children. (Reuters)

