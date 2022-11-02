Xi Jinping originally wanted to try the JKT-BDG bullet train, but it didn’t happen





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the trial fast car Jakarta-Bandung via Zoom. This was revealed by Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan who said the two heads of state would witness it from Bali during the G20 summit. “I don’t think there will be a problem with the rapid train. Later on November 16 at 4 p.m. there will be a dynamic test, with President Jokowi and Xi Jinping zooming in from Bali,” during a meeting after the #DemiIndonesia detikcom movement, at Ciputra Artpreneur, Jakarta, last Saturday (29/10). Previously, Jokowi and Xi Jinping were to directly test the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train. This was stated by PT Kereta Api Indonesia China (KCIC) CEO Dwiyana Slamet Riyadi last year. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “In November (2022), Chinese President Xi Jinping will be the first to ride the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train with President Jokowi in a series of G20 events,” Dwiyana said during a visit to Transmedia, South Jakarta, Monday (10/18/2021) yesterday. In June 2022, it was also said that the two heads of state would try to continue from the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train. “This November is a dynamic test, so we are planning to test the EMU which arrived in Indonesia in September. So we hope that later the two leaders of the country, Mr. President Jokowi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, will try EMU from Casting Yard 4 to Tegalluar,” he said at Tunnel 2 of the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed ​​Rail Project, Purwakarta on Tuesday (21/6/2022). Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi also briefly mentioned Jokowi and Xi Jinping who will try the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train directly. Therefore, in early October, Budi conducted a direct check to ensure that the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train was ready. “What I did today was to make sure that the visit of the President of Indonesia and President Xi Jinping could take place and that what was prepared by KCIC went relatively well,” said Budi Karya. . His party wants the trial to take place at Tegalluar Station, Bandung Regency. According to him, some representative places can work immediately. “Therefore, I ask the president to focus on the preparations for this to go well,” he explained. Meanwhile, Jokowi himself said the schedule for direct testing of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train with Xi Jinping is still under discussion. “It’s still under discussion, it’s not final,” Jokowi said while reviewing the construction of the KCJB at Tegalluar Station, Bandung Regency, West Java on Thursday (10/13/2022). Also watch the video: Jokowi-Xi Jinping will watch the rapid train test [Gambas:Video 20detik] (yes/dna)

