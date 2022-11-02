After Paul Pelosi is attacked with a hammer, Donald Trump Jr. tries to nail cheap political points





In his social media biography, Donald Trump Jr. says he is a “Meme War General”.

For once, he’s not lying between his whitened teeth. Scrolling through his Instagram is an on-ramp to a highway of right-wing grievances and sophomore memes disguised as anti-revival humor. Junior, a silver spoon scion with the intellectual clout and humanity of a ceramic tile, just wants to make liberals cry.

Good. But there are things in this world that transcend partisan politics.

And getting attacked with a hammer is one of them.

That’s what happened to Paul Pelosi last week. The 82-year-old husband of Nancy Pelosi, the US Speaker of the House of Representatives, was the victim of a home invasion in San Francisco. The alleged attacker, his brain scrambled with dark conspiracies, walked through a French window in search of Ms Pelosi while carrying two hammers, duct tape, rope, rubber gloves and zip ties.

It seems safe to assume that he was not there to prune or secure the fern fronds.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday by the US Department of Justice, Mr Pelosi was sleeping in his bedroom when the suspect, David Wayne DePape, entered the premises calling Nancy as if she were a missing cat. Mr. Pelosi managed to call 911. When officers arrived minutes later, “they encountered Paul Pelosi and DePape struggling with a hammer. Officers told the men to drop the hammer, and DePape allegedly took control of the hammer and swung it, hitting Pelosi in the head.

DePape was restrained and arrested. Pelosi was unconscious with a fractured skull and needed emergency surgery. The only appropriate response is total repulsion.

There are things, regardless of ideology, that should be easy to condemn.

Getting attacked with a hammer is one of them.

Man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to take the Democratic leader hostage and ‘break her kneecaps’ to show other members of Congress that there were “consequences to the actions”, authorities announced on Monday. (October 31) (AP video by Terry Chea)

But Junior thought the assault on a political spouse was pretty hilarious.

The Meme War General this week shared an image of a hammer and a pair of pantyhose, captioned with “I got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.” It was an allusion to a conspiracy theory that quickly spread in MAGA circles, falsely alleging that Pelosi knew DePape. In this alternate reality, DePape wasn’t some maniac on a kidnapping mission to literally put the knee cap on Nancy Pelosi.

No, it was a male escort Mr. Pelosi hired before a lovers’ quarrel got out of hand.

Junior wasn’t the only one playing football with misinformation. Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk shared a link to a questionable story in the Santa Monica Observer, a fringe website that once claimed Hillary Clinton was dead and a lookalike debated Donald Trump. As the Los Angeles Times pointed out on Monday: “With an official-sounding name and a professional-looking website, the Observer is one of many outlets posing as legitimate news sources. phenomenon has grown and indicates how malicious actors are increasingly trying to trick the public into seeing them as purveyors of accurate information.

Musk and Junior have since deleted their posts, hastily retreating from the mad fringe. But it’s too late. The damage is done. Millions of rubes – like suspect DePape himself – now have new conspiracies to rot their brains.

Would Junior find it hilarious that a far-left madman burst into Mar-a-Lago to play bongos on his father’s skull with a 16-ounce Edward Tools oak claw hammer? No, he would be horrified. All decent people would be horrified. This is what the MAGA cult fails to grasp: political violence is by and large apolitical.

It is not limited to one side. Republican Steve Scalise was shot five years ago in a softball game by a Bernie Sanders supporter. The guy who plotted to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh this summer was a liberal.

As Cynthia Miller-Idriss, a professor at the American university, told CNN: “We have a population that is unable to discern what is true and what is not, and this spreading of misinformation from credible sources undermines this. People are willing to accept conspiracy theories when they reinforce the narrative they already have in their heads.

Whatever you think of Nancy Pelosi, her husband shouldn’t be shot with a hammer. It’s not complicated, Junior. It’s not all a zero-sum game of hyperpartisanship. But since Junior doesn’t have lateral intelligence or many redeemable qualities, all he does is spread toxic waste, one meme at a time.

Unfortunately, I’m not sure anyone will be surprised if an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or a Marjorie Taylor Greene is attacked by a member of the other tribe. The ability to agree to disagree – my second favorite mantra behind live and let live – is gone. We are no longer debating. We demonize.

For those on the right, Nancy Pelosi isn’t just an opposition figure — she’s the Antichrist. And if anything were to happen to her husband, good riddance. This could explain some of the chatter online after the attack, including lamentations that the suspect “didn’t finish the job”. Repugnant. And, again, not complicated.

But Junior and Musk aren’t doing backstrokes in fresh water. They want to blur everything. Musk does so as a supposed champion of free speech, unaware that what he often releases is nonsense. Junior does it for political theater, turning into a spitting pretzel every day to score partisan points and maybe, just maybe, get a pat on the head from dearest daddy.

I pray the Trump family never goes through what the Pelosi family just did.

