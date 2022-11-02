PM Modi will address the inaugural session of Invest Karnataka 2022 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural function of “Invest Karnataka 2022”, the global gathering of state investors, today via video conference.

The address is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. today.

The meeting aims to attract potential investors and establish a development program for the next decade.

The three-day program, to be held from November 2-4 in Bengaluru, will feature over 80 speaker sessions.

Speakers include some of the top industry leaders including Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Vikram Kirloskar, among others. Along with this, a number of trade exhibitions with more than three hundred exhibitors and national sessions would be held in parallel, according to an official statement from the PMO.

The national sessions would each be organized by the partner countries – France, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Japan and Australia – which would bring together high-level ministerial and industrial delegations from their respective countries, according to the press release.

The global scale of the event will also give Karnataka an opportunity to showcase its culture to the world, the statement added.

On Tuesday, Karnataka’s Chief Minister speaking to reporters after inspecting preparations for the three-day gathering at the Palace Ground in Bengaluru said ‘Invest Karnataka’ will attract global attention.

He said global investments come to Karnataka as the state has a rich atmosphere. This will lay a solid foundation for the development of Karnataka over the next five years. It is a most important meeting and all technocrats, young engineers, IT/BT experts, startups, educational institutions and global and national investors are welcome in Bengaluru.

“We are expecting an investment of more than Rs 5 lakh crore and the State High Level Committee has already given clearance for an investment of more than Rs 2.8 lakh crore. This is our commitment to our investors and we will distributing the investment certificate tomorrow We will sign an agreement with new investors and give all clearances in the coming days Karnataka State is taking a big leap forward in the industrial sector and this will be evident in the meeting of tomorrow,” the chief minister said.

Bommai said most investors have shown interest in investing beyond Bengaluru and new industries are springing up in Ramanagar, Hubballi-Dharwad, Ballari, Kalaburagi and Mysuru.

“We are expecting an investment of more than Rs 5 lakh crore and the State High Level Committee has already given clearance for an investment of more than Rs 2.8 lakh crore. This is our commitment to our investors and we will distributing the investment certificate tomorrow We will sign an agreement with new investors and give all clearances in the coming days Karnataka State is taking a big leap forward in the industrial sector and this will be evident in the meeting of tomorrow,” the CM said.

Beyond Bengaluru’s dream is coming true, he said.

Last week, the upcoming FMCG cluster in Dharwad was inaugurated in Hubballi and was expecting an investment of Rs 10,000 crore. It will provide employment for over a million people. The textile park will emerge in the districts of Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Raichur; Pharma Park in Yadgir; Electronic park in Mysuru and defense production unit in Tumkur.

“The situation is conducive in Karnataka and plays an important role in building New Karnataka. Our goal is to contribute $1 trillion to the Prime Minister’s $5 trillion Indian economy. The ecosystem that exists in China is present in Karnataka. The state has made achievements in the manufacturing sector,” the Chief Minister said.

(Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)