Imran Khan invokes parallel of Mujibur Rehman as PTI unsure of destination of march – Pakistan





LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Tuesday compared his struggle for real freedom to that of Awami League leader Sheikh Mujibur Rehman and recalled that the country had split in half after the creation of a political party with a legitimate political mandate. denied his right to rule.

The former prime minister, whose long march began on Friday, made the remarks while addressing party supporters in Gujranwala. On its fifth day, the march had still not passed Gujranwala, falling far behind its schedule.

In his address to the participants, the President of the PTI said that the Awami League was denied its electoral mandate, which led to the separation of the eastern half of the country.

A wise politician [ZA Bhutto]in his thirst for power, pitted the armed forces against the largest party of the time [Awami League]who had won the elections, causing the dismemberment of the country.

Read: What does Imran Khan want to achieve by marching on Islamabad?

Comparing the PTI to the Awami League, Imran Khan said that his party was the largest and only federal party and yet the government denied him new elections.

Everyone knows that Mujibur Rehman and his party won the general election in 1970. Instead of handing over power, a clever politician put the Awami League and the military on a collision course…at present , Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari are playing a similar role as they try to conspire with the establishment to block the PTI’s return to power, the former prime minister has claimed.

Speaking at the rally, Imran Khan also challenged former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to an election contest. Nawaz Sharif I challenge you: when you come back, I will beat you in your constituency! he thundered.

In the same breath, Mr Khan took former President Asif Ali Zardari to task and said he would descend on Sindh because the province needed to be freed from his rule. Sindh needs haqiqi azadi more than any other province.

The PTI Chairman also urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the torture in custody of PTI leaders Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill and ensure justice.

Schedule fee

According to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry who shared the new schedule of the long march with the media, the PTI rally will not reach Islamabad even on Sunday. He added that the long march will reach Gujrat on November 3 while on Friday it will camp at Lala Musa.

Earlier in the day, after traveling about 10 kilometers inside Gujranwala, the march was halted and the party leader returned to his Lahore abode. According to the new schedule shared by the party, the march would start from Gondlawala Chowk on Wednesday (today) and end at Gakhar Mandi after covering a distance of 15 km.

In the first five days, the march covered barely 100 kilometers. The PTI plans to stay on the road for the next ten days before reaching the federal capital its destination.

A party insider commented on the snail’s pace of the march and said the PTI leader was engaged in a battle of nerves hoping the establishment and federal government would cave in to his demand for new polls.

The insider claimed the party was also struggling with a lack of momentum because the crowds thronging the march were not large enough to scare the government or establishment into listening to its demands. All of these factors compel Imran to take longer to build momentum for the desired results, as they do not appear to be a possibility at the moment.

Location of the sit-in

Meanwhile, another PTI leader said the party is reconsidering its plans to enter Islamabad for the long march because governments are determined to counter the marchers with the help of police and law enforcement agencies. .

There is a possibility of stopping the march in Rawalpindi, the insider claimed and added that there were two reasons to think about the decision. The PTI leadership is planning to stage a sit-in in Pindi because it is in power in the province, the PTI leader said.

The party insider added that the second reason would be the symbolic importance of the garrison town that houses the headquarters, with which Imran Khan is apparently looking for a bargain. The final decision, however, will be made once the march reaches the gates of Rawalpindi, the PTI leader said, calling the debate over the location of the sit-in a hot topic within the party.

Posted in Dawn, November 2, 2022

