Trump praises you, fails to condemn him for his anti-Semitic outbursts





Donald Trump praised Ye on Tuesday for saying “all the good things about me about Tucker Carlson.” He once again failed to condemn the rapper and fashion designer for his anti-Semitic outbursts. Ye’s comments were “rude,” Trump said, but he wondered if the backlash would be the same if he weren’t a Trump supporter. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised Kanye West for saying “all the good things about me about Tucker Carlson” and once again failed to condemn the rapper and fashion designer now known as “Ye.” for his anti-Semitic outbursts.

Trump was responding to podcast host Chris Stigall, who suggested Ye was a “marked man” after aligning himself with him. He wondered if Ye was getting a “good shake.”

Trump, whose daughter and son-in-law are Jewish, said he didn’t know Ye very well but liked him, always got along with him and felt ‘honoured’ by what Ye said about him during an interview with Tucker Carlson.

“He made statements, crass statements, about Jews,” Trump said. “You’ve heard them and you know them well, and they say that was the reason. So you ask, well, would it have been the same if he hadn’t said all those good things about of Trump? You know, you just don’t know.”

Ye recently lost billions of dollars in brand deals over his controversial behavior and anti-Semitic remarks. During the podcast, Trump said Ye will “be fine” and added that he’s “a very different kind of guy.”

“It was very interesting to hear it on Tucker Carlson because you know, you never hear it in long sentences, do you?” said Trump. “He was actually very sharp and very, very smart. I was impressed with a lot of what he said.”

Trump, who has also been called out for using anti-Semitic tropes, said people are “going after conservatives.”

“Republicans aren’t tough enough. They’re allowing this to happen,” he said.

The recount (@therecount) November 1, 2022

Ye was banned from Twitter last month after tweeting that he was ‘going to death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE’ and his Instagram account was restricted after posting an apparent text he sent to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs , saying, “I am using you as an example to show the Jewish people who told you to call me that no one can threaten me or influence me.”

Further instances of anti-Semitism appeared in leaked footage from his interview with Tucker Carlson. He also denounced on Drink Champs “being screwed over by Jewish media” and said “Jews have owned the black voice.”

Trump reacted similarly last month when radio host Larry O’Connor demanded a response to Ye’s anti-Semitic comments and other statements about Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Ye had said during Carlson’s interview that he believed Kushner’s initiatives in the Middle East when Trump was in office were meant to make him money, The Hill reported.

“Well, I didn’t really see the statements he made. I watched the Tucker Carlson interview and he was really nice to me. Beyond everyone else, he was awesome to me and with the MAGA movement, which was really impressive,” Trump said, according to The Hill.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-praises-kanye-west-ye-anti-semitic-outbursts-2022-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos