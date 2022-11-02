Boris Johnson sets his priority for Ukraine as ex-PM pressured to return | Politics | New





Boris Johnson has insisted continuing to support Ukraine is his ‘priority’ after being pressed for a return to No 10. The ex-PM, who left office in September, said what to do campaign for the war-torn nation was “very dear to my heart”.

During an interview on Sky News, presenter Mark Austin asked Mr Johnson: “Do you still have hopes of returning as Prime Minister? Is it unfinished business? » The former prime minister said: “I hope to continue campaigning for Ukraine and that is my priority. “There are several other things I do but it is of course very dear to my heart.” Mr Johnson is widely seen as a hero in Kyiv for his support for the country amid Vladimir Putin’s brutal and unprovoked invasion.

He struck up a close friendship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and last visited in August a few weeks before leaving Downing Street. The former prime minister also said it was “absolutely inevitable” that Ukraine would continue to win the war. It comes after Mr Johnson fueled speculation of a dramatic comeback last month following the resignation of Liz Truss. He rushed to Britain after a family holiday in the Caribbean at the start of the Tory leadership race, but later ruled himself out for never having officially taken part.

In a statement, he said he had reached the required 100 nominations from his fellow Tory MPs to go to the party’s membership online ballot. But Mr Johnson, who led the Tories to their biggest landslide in decades in 2019, admitted he could not unite his divided party so soon after leaving No 10 following a a series of scandals. He said: “I think I’m well positioned to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024 – and tonight I can confirm that I’ve cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations, including a proposer and a linebacker, and I could put my nomination tomorrow.

“There’s a very good chance I’ll be successful in the election with members of the Conservative Party – and could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday.” In a hint, another return offer is likely in the future, he added: “I think I have a lot to offer, but I’m afraid it’s just not the right time.” His withdrawal paved the way for Rishi Sunak to take the top job. Mr Johnson fueled rumors of a comeback in his final speech outside Downing Street in September with his reference to Cincinnatus being called back from his farm to save ancient Rome from crisis.

