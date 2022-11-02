Politics
Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Indo Defense 2022 Exhibition and Forum Preview, Jakarta International Expo Kemayoran, DKI Jakarta Province, Nov 2, 2022
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Hi there.
Journalist
Good morning sir.
President of the Republic of Indonesia
Yes, this morning, I just reviewed Indo Defense 2022 with the Minister of Defense, Mr. Prabowo. I see it is good for promotion, also mainly for defense and security equipment products. And, most importantly, I conveyed to the Minister of Defense the importance of our cooperation with companies from other countries. And, we all know the global developments that our national defense industry has to deal with because we know the indications of defense budgets in NATO countries, in the Middle East and also in East Asia, there has a very drastic upward trend, as well as the emergence of new technologies, we must also follow this new army together. And I’m glad the CEO of Defend ID said earlier that they were aiming to get into 50 world-class defense companies immediately. Of course, with the products we have now, we have to develop them as well as possible. I think it is.
Journalist
(sound is not heard)
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Yes, the development, the development is very good because we now give a large place to the private sector to participate in the construction of the Indonesian defense industry. Whether alone or in cooperation with the defense industry from abroad, I think it is a very good development. And, most importantly, we can adopt as many new technologies as possible in the field of military defense, the most important of which is this.
Journalist
Mr. Jokowi, leave, sir. Regarding the question of defense, sir, yesterday there was a BPK audit regarding the purchase of reserved components (Komcad) which was found to have violated the state finance law because the purchase was made before the contract was valid and the budget was available, sir. So according to the findings of BPK for the Komcad 2021 program, what is the particular reason why the government is doing this, sir?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Finds like that in the ministries are always there. Above all, administrative procedures can be improved. And, I ordered all the ministers and not just this one, because yesterday I also submitted a report for the first semester and there were a lot of conclusions. This is what needs to be improved and also passed on to BPK RI.
Journalist
Mr. Jokowi, of this activity there is an investment plan, the target of Indo Defense? Is there an investment target of the Indo Defense event?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Yes, as much as possible. I said earlier that cooperation between our industry, our strategic state enterprises and the outside is done as much as possible so that we can transfer technology, for the latest military technologies. Well that’s it then?
Journalist
Sir, regarding the minister running for president in 2024? Mr. Prabowo has repeatedly praised Mr. Jokowi for his handling of COVID-19 and others, was there your blessing for Mr. Defense Minister in 2024?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Yes, from the beginning, why do you bless? From the start, I expressed my support for him.
Journalist
Perhaps there is a tip, sir?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
What?
Journalist
Regarding Pak Prabowo, maybe there is a little advice, which you often come across, sir?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Yes, we exchange ideas about what Indonesia will be like in the future. I think it’s normal to speak, not often, yes, too often with the Minister of Defense.
Journalist
Mr. Jokowi, the Minister of Defense is a candidate for the presidency in 2024, what is the supervision, sir? In one of the decisions, the Constitutional Court said that the minister should not resign when running for president?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Yes, ministerial duties still need to be prioritized. But if we see that it is disturbing, we will assess whether we really need to take a very long leave or not.
Journalist
Sir, which countries have confirmed their arrival at the G20?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
G20, there are only three left, I will call later to confirm their arrival. But for the number 17-18, it is already a very large number. Even under normal circumstances, the number 18, the number 17, is already a lot. Which means that in a very difficult situation like this, he came, it’s an honor for us, yes.
Journalist
anyone three [negara] that, sir?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Thanks
|
Sources
2/ https://setkab.go.id/peninjauan-pameran-indo-defence-2022-expo-forum-jakarta-international-expo-kemayoran-provinsi-dki-jakarta-2-november-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Indo Defense 2022 Exhibition and Forum Preview, Jakarta International Expo Kemayoran, DKI Jakarta Province, Nov 2, 2022
- Blue whales swallow 10 million pieces of microplastic a day – YP
- Probe Agency says ex-chief Chitra Ramkrishna is ‘mastermind’ behind stock market espionage
- google hangouts really dead
- Chiles and Carey Lead USA Gymnastics Team to Historic Performance at World Championships
- Unforgettable Bollywood Badshah Roles
- Boris Johnson sets his priority for Ukraine as ex-PM pressured to return | Politics | New
- ‘Bluey’, ‘Funny Girl’ for Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade | Entertainment
- Outstanding Fall Fashion Looks – Massachusetts Daily Collegian
- FIA summons Imran Khan on November 7 in banned funding case – Pakistan
- 3,024 apartments in Delhis Kalkaji to be inaugurated soon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Trump praises you, fails to condemn him for his anti-Semitic outbursts