Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Indo Defense 2022 Exhibition and Forum Preview, Jakarta International Expo Kemayoran, DKI Jakarta Province, Nov 2, 2022

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Journalist

President of the Republic of Indonesia

Yes, this morning, I just reviewed Indo Defense 2022 with the Minister of Defense, Mr. Prabowo. I see it is good for promotion, also mainly for defense and security equipment products. And, most importantly, I conveyed to the Minister of Defense the importance of our cooperation with companies from other countries. And, we all know the global developments that our national defense industry has to deal with because we know the indications of defense budgets in NATO countries, in the Middle East and also in East Asia, there has a very drastic upward trend, as well as the emergence of new technologies, we must also follow this new army together. And I’m glad the CEO of Defend ID said earlier that they were aiming to get into 50 world-class defense companies immediately. Of course, with the products we have now, we have to develop them as well as possible. I think it is.

Journalist

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, the development, the development is very good because we now give a large place to the private sector to participate in the construction of the Indonesian defense industry. Whether alone or in cooperation with the defense industry from abroad, I think it is a very good development. And, most importantly, we can adopt as many new technologies as possible in the field of military defense, the most important of which is this.

Journalist

Mr. Jokowi, leave, sir. Regarding the question of defense, sir, yesterday there was a BPK audit regarding the purchase of reserved components (Komcad) which was found to have violated the state finance law because the purchase was made before the contract was valid and the budget was available, sir. So according to the findings of BPK for the Komcad 2021 program, what is the particular reason why the government is doing this, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Finds like that in the ministries are always there. Above all, administrative procedures can be improved. And, I ordered all the ministers and not just this one, because yesterday I also submitted a report for the first semester and there were a lot of conclusions. This is what needs to be improved and also passed on to BPK RI.

Journalist

Mr. Jokowi, of this activity there is an investment plan, the target of Indo Defense? Is there an investment target of the Indo Defense event?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, as much as possible. I said earlier that cooperation between our industry, our strategic state enterprises and the outside is done as much as possible so that we can transfer technology, for the latest military technologies. Well that’s it then?

Journalist

Sir, regarding the minister running for president in 2024? Mr. Prabowo has repeatedly praised Mr. Jokowi for his handling of COVID-19 and others, was there your blessing for Mr. Defense Minister in 2024?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, from the beginning, why do you bless? From the start, I expressed my support for him.

Journalist

Perhaps there is a tip, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Journalist

Regarding Pak Prabowo, maybe there is a little advice, which you often come across, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, we exchange ideas about what Indonesia will be like in the future. I think it’s normal to speak, not often, yes, too often with the Minister of Defense.

Journalist

Mr. Jokowi, the Minister of Defense is a candidate for the presidency in 2024, what is the supervision, sir? In one of the decisions, the Constitutional Court said that the minister should not resign when running for president?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, ministerial duties still need to be prioritized. But if we see that it is disturbing, we will assess whether we really need to take a very long leave or not.

Journalist

Sir, which countries have confirmed their arrival at the G20?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

G20, there are only three left, I will call later to confirm their arrival. But for the number 17-18, it is already a very large number. Even under normal circumstances, the number 18, the number 17, is already a lot. Which means that in a very difficult situation like this, he came, it’s an honor for us, yes.

Journalist

anyone three [negara] that, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

