Hillary Clinton wants Donald Trump to pay court costs after conspiracy lawsuit dismissed





Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Hillary Clinton has asked a federal judge to order former President Donald Trump and his attorneys to pay more than $1 million in legal fees and costs to cover expenses she and several other defendants have racked up to defend against a dismissed lawsuit claiming they conspired to sink Mr Trumps 2016 presidential campaign by accusing him of collusion with Russia.

According to a case filed in federal court in Florida, Clinton is seeking to personally recover $176,412. Members of his 2016 presidential campaign, including campaign manager Robby Mook and speaker John Podesta, are also seeking to recover various legal fees. Mr. Trump’s lawsuit also accused the Democratic National Committee and the White House national security adviser.

We vehemently deny the inflammatory allegations contained in the sanctions motion filed by the Clinton team, Alina Habba wrote in a statement to Bloomberg. This motion, conveniently tabled a week before Election Day, is nothing more than a thinly veiled attempt to score political points.

Mr. Trump sued in March under a civil version of a racketeering law, claiming that Mrs. Clinton and several other Democratic-aligned organizations had conspired to undermine his campaign. The lawsuit was thrown out in September by Bill Clinton-appointed U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who wrote it was just a manifesto. Mr. Trump is appealing the decision.

In addition to his failure to prove the conspiracy allegations in the 193-page complaint, Mr Middlebrooks also noted that the suit was filed too late. Mrs. Clinton, in her filing, noted that the conduct presented as conspiracy evidence in the lawsuit was known to Mr. Trump in October 2017, meaning the four-year statute of limitations had expired by the time he filed his case. complaint.

Mrs. Clinton also cites Mrs. Habbas’s appearances on conservative TV stations in the filing to support her claim that the suit was filed for political purposes, not to right legal wrong.

The plaintiffs’ lawsuit was unwarranted on the basis of the facts, unsupported by law, and imposed significant burdens on both the defendants and this Court, Mrs. Clinton’s lawyers argue in the filing. Despite being alerted to the many shortcomings of the original complaint by a series of motions to dismiss, the plaintiff and his attorney pushed for an amended complaint that resolved none of the issues.

Mr. Trump’s decision to file a complaint under the Civil Racketeering Act, often used to prosecute organized crime, is just one of the unusual aspects of the case. Mr Trump ultimately won the election against Mrs Clinton despite his campaign’s claims that he was receiving support from Russia-linked actors and did not file until well after the conclusion of a losing re-election campaign against another opponent.

Mrs Clinton has always come out against Mr Trump since the two faced off in the 2016 presidential election, with the former secretary of state recently claiming that far-right extremists have a plan to steal the government. 2024 presidential election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/hillary-clinton-donald-trump-lawsuit-b2215381.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos