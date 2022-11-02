PM Modi visits Morbi, calls for in-depth investigation; Supreme Court to hear PIL on November 14: The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, November 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site of the Morbi suspension bridge collapse that killed more than 130 people on Tuesday and led a detailed investigation into all aspects of the tragedy even as the Supreme Court accepted to hear a plea requesting a judicial inquiry into the accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with one of the injured victims at the Civil Hospital in Morbi, Gujarat on Tuesday. PTI 135 kill 170 Safe Contractors were unqualified, court heard The contractors who carried out the repairs to the bridge were unqualified for the job, prosecutors said in a court in Morbi on Tuesday. “A detailed and thorough investigation to identify all aspects related to the tragedy of the Morbi bridge collapse is the need of the hour,” said the prime minister, chairing a high-level meeting of the Gujarat government and the responsible for Morbi, where he conducted an aerial survey. of the crash site before later meeting survivors and some families of victims. The Supreme Court has registered the PIL calling for the constitution of a judicial commission to go into the November 14 disaster. The PMO said Modi had asked the authorities to keep in touch with the affected families and ensure they received all the help possible. Among those present at the meeting were Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, MoS (Home) Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State Brijesh Merja, Chief Secretary, DGP, Local Collector, MPs and MPs. Arriving in Morbi, the Prime Minister visited the site of the bridge accident. He went to the local hospital where the injured are recovering. The Prime Minister also interacted with those involved in the rescue and relief operations and praised their bravery. Ahead of the visit, the opposition slammed the BJP for ‘handling the events over the bodies’, with Congress and the AAP posting images on Twitter of the Morbi Civil Hospital being ‘redesigned’ for the visit of the Prime Minister. The release of images of new water coolers and glazed tiles being installed at the hospital, parts of which have been repainted, Congress said, “The Morbi civil hospital is ready to welcome ‘Shahenshah’. This is the model of Gujarat. On one side there is an outcry of death, on the other the event of ‘Raja ji’ is being created. The sensations are dead (sic). Images of the hospital retouching have gone viral. Back in Delhi, the SC said it would list PIL by November 14 asking for a judicial commission to be set up to investigate the bridge collapse. Resuming the PIL mentioned by Barrister Vishal Tewari for an urgent hearing, a bench consisting of Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said: “You are very fast. What are your prayers? Tewari said he was seeking a judicial investigation by a panel headed by a former Supreme Court justice. The PIL said the disaster portrays the negligence and utter failure of government authorities. PAA Installers in Gujarat Government Why entrust bridge repair work to a watch company?

Why was a tender not issued to select the most suitable company for the job?

Why a bridge opened in 5 months against a delay of 8 months?

Why FIR only against the personnel of the repair company, not against its owners? #BJP #narendra modi #supreme court

