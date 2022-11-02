Shehbaz Sharif meets Xi Jinping in Beijing

Visiting Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed mutual cooperation between the two nations, mainly in economic fields.

Speaking to his Facebook account on Wednesday, Sharif said the two leaders also “agreed to increase multilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan, including CPEC, and further strengthen the strategic partnership.”

The Pakistani leader also shared photos from the meeting.

Sharif arrived in Beijing on Tuesday evening for a two-day official visit – the first since he took office in April this year.

Before leaving for China, he took to Twitter and, in a series of tweets, opened up about Visit’s purpose and reason.

“Leaving for Beijing today. Honored to be among the first leaders to be invited after the historic 20th CPC National Congress. At a time when the world is grappling with multiple challenges, Pakistan and China stand together as friends and partners,” Sharif wrote.

He further pointed out that discussions with Chinese leaders will focus on revitalizing CPEC, among other things. “The second phase of CPEC promises to usher in a new era of socio-economic progress that will improve the quality of life of our people. There is a lot to learn from the Chinese economic miracle,” Sharif wrote.

The premier is also due to hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang and meet with Chinese investors and Pakistani businessmen.