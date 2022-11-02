Jokowi hails DEFEND ID’s goal of breaking into the top 50





Besides, there are new military technologies that we also need to keep up with. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has welcomed the goal of state-owned defense industry holding company DEFEND ID to immediately rank among the top 50 defense companies in the world. The target was passed on by Bobby Rasyidin, chairman and chief executive of state-owned electronics company PT Len Industri, as the parent company of the holding. “Therefore, our products must certainly be developed optimally,” Jokowi said at the Indo Defense 2022 Expo & Forum here on Wednesday. The head of state also encouraged Indonesia to continue its efforts for the development of the defense industry due to indications that the defense budgets of several countries of the Atlantic Treaty Organization North (NATO), Middle East and East Asia had increased significantly. “In addition, there are new military technologies that we also need to keep up with,” he noted. Related News: President Jokowi travels by sea to new capital site Therefore, the President said that the government opens up a myriad of opportunities for private companies to actively participate in the development of the national defense industry, either by manufacturing their own products or by cooperating with foreign companies. “I think it will be a very good development (for the Indonesian defense industry) and more importantly we can adopt as many new technologies as possible,” he said. Additionally, Jokowi said he would name three new domestically-made defense equipment that were displayed at the expo the following week. “I will give the names (for the equipment) next week, not today,” he said. The defense equipment is an electric motorcycle and a tactical vehicle made by state-owned arms manufacturer PT Pindad and an electric motorcycle produced by PT Len Industri. Related News: Indonesia signs Memorandum of Understanding for Establishment of Food and Drugs Authority in Palestine Both companies are part of DEFEND ID, which was launched by President Jokowi on April 20, 2022, together with state-owned aircraft manufacturer PT Dirgantara Indonesia, state-owned shipbuilder PT PAL Indonesia and state-owned explosives manufacturer PT Dahana. The Indo Defense 2022 Expo and Forum is being held from November 2-5, 2022 at three locations: JIExpo Kemayoran, Central Jakarta; Pondok Paddle Naval Base, North Jakarta; as well as the southern apron of Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, east of Jakarta. The Defense Ministry noted that the expo was attended by 905 companies from 59 countries, including 150 domestic companies. Related News: President asks Agriculture Minister to check national rice stocks Related News: President hails ongoing development at new capital site

