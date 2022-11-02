Putin demands ‘real guarantees’ from Kyiv before restoring grain deal





Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday that he wanted “real guarantees” from Kyiv before potentially joining the grain deal. In a phone call, Putin told Erdogan that Russia was seeking “real guarantees from Kyiv on strict compliance with the Istanbul agreement, in particular on the non-use of the humanitarian corridor for military purposes”, according to a statement from the Kremlin. The deal brokered by Turkey and the UN allowed Ukrainian grain exports to resume in August, easing a global food crisis caused by the conflict. On Saturday, Russia accused Ukraine of abusing the safe maritime corridor to attack Russian ships in Crimea and suspended its participation in the deal. Putin told Erdogan it was “necessary to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the incident” against the Black Sea Fleet. “Only after that will it be possible to consider the issue of resuming work” within the framework of the agreement, the Kremlin statement said, referring to both the investigation and the guarantees requested. For the second time in as many days, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the deal with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Ukraine called Russia’s claim a “false pretext” to pull out of the deal.

Although Russia warned on Monday that it would be “dangerous” to continue grain exports without its participation, more cargo ships left Ukrainian ports on Tuesday. Erdogan told Putin he was “confident” that the issue of grain exports from Ukraine could be resolved and stressed that the a way out of the grain crisis could be found if a “constructive approach” was taken, even suggesting the issue could bring Russia and Ukraine back to the negotiating table to try to negotiate and end the war, said the office of the Turkish President. The grain deal, which was due for renewal on Nov. 19, was aimed at tackling global food shortages caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. It has already authorized the export of over 9.7 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain since the deal was struck in August. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who announced Erdogan’s plan to hold talks with Putin earlier today, said: “We believe we will overcome this… [The grain deal] benefit everyone.” Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey would continue its efforts to keep the deal in place despite Russia’s hesitation.

