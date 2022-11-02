Politics
ASPEK union suspects global recession problems are being used to impoverish workers
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The President of the Indonesian Trade Union Association or ASPEK, Mirah Sumirat, reminded the public, especially the workersto be aware of the statement made by business groups and the government that there will be a threat of mass layoffs due to the global economic downturn.
She suspects that the issue of the global economic downturn is only being used as a modus operandi by the government and contractors to facilitate unilateral layoffs using the Omnibus Job Creation Act, with the aim of avoiding losses and of not spending severance pay properly. .
In addition, after carrying out massive and unilateral layoffs, companies then recruit new workers or rehire laid-off workers with monthly contract or outsourcing status.
“It is simply an opinion that is made to scare the public into ‘quitting’ workers when they are unilaterally fired, laid off without pay, when their severance packages are not paid and exploited as contract and outsourced workers. “said Mirah Sumirat in a written press release, Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
ASPEK Indonesia urges contractors not to take advantage of global recession issues to take actions that could harm workers in Indonesia.
Quoting the statement of former Vice President of Indonesia, Muhammad Jusuf Kalla, who responded to the statement of Finance Minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, regarding the threat of global economic recession in 2023, Jusuf Kalla asserted that Indonesia is a resource-rich country. Thus, Indonesia can face the threat of a global economic recession. Indonesia is different from other countries that lack natural resources.
Mirah said Indonesia will not be affected by the global economic downturn due to its superior food and energy security.
In addition, she also suspects that the global economic recession issues will be used as a reason to perpetuate the minimum wage law in Indonesia.
“Government and contractors will start together again to suppress workers’ wages in Indonesia. This considers that in November 2022, the government must determine the increase in the amount of the minimum wage for 2023,” she remarked.
ASPEK Indonesia assessed the two periods of administration of Joko Widodo, the government perpetuated the minimum wage policies in Indonesia and President Joko Widodo is considered the “father of Indonesian cheap wages”.
Indeed, during his two terms, President Joko Widodo cut the wage system in Indonesia three times.
First when publishing Government Regulation (PP) number 78 of 2015 regarding salaries. Secondly by the omnibus law number 11 of 2020 concerning job creation. And thirdly by another government regulation (PP) number 36 of 2021 regarding salaries.
Earlier, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati warned of the threat of recession looming over the global economy in 2023. The recession could come due to various factors, ranging from climate change to rising geopolitical tensions.
“The challenges of society and the economy which are continuously under pressure and shock are not random, the term is a great shock, that is, if the APBN itself could not resist, they collapse first, and if the APBN collapses first, the economy will be next,” she said in Jakarta, Friday, October 18, 2022.
The government budget (APBN), Sri Mulyani said, will continue to act as a “shock absorber”. The APBN has always been an instrument to resist the pressure of the turbulence of the crisis, such as during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Furthermore, Sri Mulyani hopes that the APBN will still be able to respond to global turmoil so that national economic resilience is maintained. The former director of the World Bank also said that the management of the state budget must be preserved. Because if mismanagement occurs, its presence will not only harm the economy, but could trigger a global crisis.
NABILA NURSHAFIRA | IMAGI LASAHIDO (INTERNAL)
Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News
|
Sources
2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1652221/trade-union-aspek-suspects-global-recession-issues-are-used-to-impoverish-workers
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ASPEK union suspects global recession problems are being used to impoverish workers
- Karlsson scores hat-trick, but Sharks lose in Shootout
- International Festival 2022 | tidings
- Pfizer’s RSV Vaccine Works for Research, and Its Impact on Children
- Filipino actor apologizes for dressing up as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween
- Naughty Dog announces The Last of Us tabletop game
- Smith+Nephew Expands Procedural Innovation with Introduction of JOURNEY II ROX Total Knee Solution
- Lack of sleep linked to glaucoma in new study
- ‘A thorough investigation is needed’: PM Modi on suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi
- Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Is His Favorite Bollywood Actor
- Virginia Women’s Tennis | Six Cavaliers compete at the ITA Atlantic Regional
- This State Has The Best Street Style – Sourcing Journal