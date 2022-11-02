ASPEK union suspects global recession problems are being used to impoverish workers

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The President of the Indonesian Trade Union Association or ASPEK, Mirah Sumirat, reminded the public, especially the workersto be aware of the statement made by business groups and the government that there will be a threat of mass layoffs due to the global economic downturn.

She suspects that the issue of the global economic downturn is only being used as a modus operandi by the government and contractors to facilitate unilateral layoffs using the Omnibus Job Creation Act, with the aim of avoiding losses and of not spending severance pay properly. .

In addition, after carrying out massive and unilateral layoffs, companies then recruit new workers or rehire laid-off workers with monthly contract or outsourcing status.

“It is simply an opinion that is made to scare the public into ‘quitting’ workers when they are unilaterally fired, laid off without pay, when their severance packages are not paid and exploited as contract and outsourced workers. “said Mirah Sumirat in a written press release, Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

ASPEK Indonesia urges contractors not to take advantage of global recession issues to take actions that could harm workers in Indonesia.

Quoting the statement of former Vice President of Indonesia, Muhammad Jusuf Kalla, who responded to the statement of Finance Minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, regarding the threat of global economic recession in 2023, Jusuf Kalla asserted that Indonesia is a resource-rich country. Thus, Indonesia can face the threat of a global economic recession. Indonesia is different from other countries that lack natural resources.

Mirah said Indonesia will not be affected by the global economic downturn due to its superior food and energy security.

In addition, she also suspects that the global economic recession issues will be used as a reason to perpetuate the minimum wage law in Indonesia.

“Government and contractors will start together again to suppress workers’ wages in Indonesia. This considers that in November 2022, the government must determine the increase in the amount of the minimum wage for 2023,” she remarked.

ASPEK Indonesia assessed the two periods of administration of Joko Widodo, the government perpetuated the minimum wage policies in Indonesia and President Joko Widodo is considered the “father of Indonesian cheap wages”.

Indeed, during his two terms, President Joko Widodo cut the wage system in Indonesia three times.

First when publishing Government Regulation (PP) number 78 of 2015 regarding salaries. Secondly by the omnibus law number 11 of 2020 concerning job creation. And thirdly by another government regulation (PP) number 36 of 2021 regarding salaries.

Earlier, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati warned of the threat of recession looming over the global economy in 2023. The recession could come due to various factors, ranging from climate change to rising geopolitical tensions.

“The challenges of society and the economy which are continuously under pressure and shock are not random, the term is a great shock, that is, if the APBN itself could not resist, they collapse first, and if the APBN collapses first, the economy will be next,” she said in Jakarta, Friday, October 18, 2022.

The government budget (APBN), Sri Mulyani said, will continue to act as a “shock absorber”. The APBN has always been an instrument to resist the pressure of the turbulence of the crisis, such as during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, Sri Mulyani hopes that the APBN will still be able to respond to global turmoil so that national economic resilience is maintained. The former director of the World Bank also said that the management of the state budget must be preserved. Because if mismanagement occurs, its presence will not only harm the economy, but could trigger a global crisis.

NABILA NURSHAFIRA | IMAGI LASAHIDO (INTERNAL)

