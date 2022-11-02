Xi Jinping says he will support Pakistan in stabilizing its financial situation





BEIJING (Reuters) – China will continue to support Pakistan in stabilizing its financial situation, state media said on Wednesday quoting Chinese President Xi Jinping. China and Pakistan should move forward more efficiently in building their economic corridor, as well as speed up infrastructure construction for the Gwadar seaport, state media reported. The statement was reported byReutersafter Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping which focused on increasing multilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Prime Minister Shehbaz is on a two-day official visit with a high-level delegation at the invitation of Premier Li Keqiang. The main purpose of the meeting was to revitalize the CPEC project. Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders discussed mutual cooperation in all areas of bilateral relations, especially #CPEC projects and agreed to further strengthen the strategic partnership.#PMShehbazinChina pic.twitter.com/NdKp6nmkXW — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) November 2, 2022 The meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People of China, during which the two leaders discussed broad-based economic and investment cooperation. The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments, as per the Pakistani government’s statement. They also held discussions to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. : #PMShehbazinChina

pic.twitter.com/GsxpUl0a19 —PML(N) (@pmln_org) November 2, 2022 Before leaving for Beijing on Nov. 1, the premier said he was “honored to be among the first leaders to be invited after the historic 20th CPC National Congress.” He said the second phase of CPEC is expected to usher in a new era of socio-economic development that will improve the standard of living of our people. The prime minister also said there was a lot to learn from China’s economic miracle. “At a time when the world is grappling with multiple challenges, Pakistan and China stand together as friends and partners,” he said. The day before the visit, China warmly welcomed the premier’s visit and said it is looking forward to further advancing the high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries and bringing more fruitful results of the friendship. between China and Pakistan for the benefit of both peoples. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said no matter how the international or domestic situation develops, China-Pakistan friendship has been carried on from generation to generation. He went on to say that “Our two countries have always supported each other on issues concerning respective major interests and have stood together and helped each other in the face of major natural disasters.”

