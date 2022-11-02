Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets survivors of Morbi bridge collapse, calls for full investigation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site of a bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi on Tuesday and met hospitalized survivors. He also called for a full investigation into the crash.

A suspension bridge over the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening and the death of at least 135 people was confirmed. Rescue operations are still ongoing in the river.

Modi in Morbi inspected the crash site and interacted with personnel engaged in rescue operations. He was accompanied by Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits the incident site in Morbi, Gujarat as the search and rescue operation is underway in the Machchhu River. The death toll in the incident stands at 135 so far. pic.twitter.com/JefTWaTiNL — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

While 135 people have been confirmed dead, 170 have been rescued as part of ongoing operations. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and armed forces are engaged in rescue operations.

PM in Morbi to meet those who participated in the rescue operations pic.twitter.com/9KxSGQswnq — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_) November 1, 2022

Officials briefed Modi on the rescue operation at the site of the bridge collapse.

Modi called for the earliest implementation of lessons learned from the accident investigation.

Following the visit to the site of the bridge collapse, Modi also went to the Morbi civil hospital where the injured are admitted.

Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the injured admitted to the Morbi civil hospital.#MorbiBridgeCollapse caused the death of 135 people to date. pic.twitter.com/UaKF2XcbCP — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

Modi also chaired a high-level meeting in Morbi to review the situation, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

“The need of the hour is to carry out a detailed and thorough investigation that will identify all aspects related to this misadventure,” Modi said.

The main lessons of the investigation must be implemented as soon as possible and the authorities must stay in contact with the families affected and ensure that they receive all the help possible in this tragic hour, he said. .

The meeting was attended by CM Patel, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi, local MP and Minister Brijesh Merja, Chief Secretary of State Pankaj Kumar and Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia, among others.

Modi chaired a meeting on the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat on Monday evening and urged authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected by the tragedy, officials said.

At the meeting, which took place at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, Modi, who was on a tour in Gujarat, was briefed on rescue and rescue operations at the crash site.

Modi insisted on ensuring that those affected by the disaster receive all possible assistance, officials said.

“Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in Morbi at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar,” an official statement said.

Modi was briefed on rescue and rescue operations launched at the crash site and all aspects related to the tragedy were discussed, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar and Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia along with other senior officials.

Gujarat | Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in Morbi, Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar earlier today. He was informed of the ongoing rescue operations at the site. The Prime Minister again stressed the need to ensure that those affected receive all the help possible. pic.twitter.com/f72VZr4N1l — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

Compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the sick was also announced by Modi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gujarat Cabinet Minister Rajendra Trivedi said, “So far, rescue teams have recovered 135 bodies while nearly 170 people, who fell into the river, have been rescued alive. Relatives of all the deceased have already received compensation of Rs. 4 lakh each as announced by the Gujarat government. A compensation of Rs 2 lakh announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon be deposited in their bank accounts via DBT (direct bank transfer).

(With PTI inputs)