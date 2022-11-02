Imran Khan steps up his criticism of Sharifs – Pakistan





GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan pledged on Tuesday to defeat PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in his own constituency as the party resumed its HaqeeqiAzadi Day 5 march from Gujranwala.

Nawaz Sharif, I challenge you, when you come back I will beat you in your own constituency, Imran said in his first speech of the day. PTI leader Imran Khan fired broadsides at Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari during his first speech on the fifth day of his march to Islamabad. Imran also asked former PPP chairman and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to prepare for his arrival in Sindh.

I come after you in Sindh, he said, adding that the people of Sindh needed freedom the most. Imran said the moment of true freedom has come and we will achieve it through justice. We will fight for the rule of law and justice.

I Wasn’t Raised In Any Nursery Of Dictators: Imran Khan

Pakistanis, this system cannot continue. We will have to change it. When asked who will save Pakistan, Imran Khan is not the answer. It is you who will save Pakistan and liberate it. He also warned PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif that once back in the country we will take you to Adiala prison directly from the airport.

Speaking to the media, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry criticized the government for tightening security measures in the federal capital and claimed that the government had deployed at least 30,000 security guards and released a large sum of funds to deal with the march of the parties.

He said the government is not dealing with an enemy nation and they are your people. Fawad also announced a new schedule for the march. The PTI leader said that after spending the night in Gujranwala, the march will resume from Pindi Bypass on November 2. In Gujrat, Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi and his son MoonisElahi will welcome march participants, Fawad said.

