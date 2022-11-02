Politics
Xi Jinping has not been removed from his post as president of China
As of November 2, 2022, there are no reports from official sources that Xi Jinping has been removed from office. He was named president on October 23, 2022.
To claim: President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China was removed from office by the People’s Liberation Army.
Rating: FALSE
Why did we check this: The YouTube video containing the claim has over 1,200 likes, 82 comments and 16,000 views at the time of writing.
The bottom line: Xi Jinping is still president. A report from the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Nov. 1, 2022, showed that Xi Jinping met with Vietnamese Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong and talked about China’s diplomatic ties with Vietnam.
The SCMP said Trong was the first foreign leader to visit Xi after securing his third term as China’s president.
Now on his third term: Several media reports such as Algeria, DW News, The Wall Street Journal, NBC, Los Angeles Timesand CNN show that Xi Jinping won his third term as President of China on October 23, 2022.
No report: As of November 2, 2022, there were no media reports confirming that Xi had been removed from office by the People’s Liberation Army.
Previously checked: Similar allegations that Xi Jinping was removed from office circulated on the internet in September 2022. The rumors were denied by PolitiFact, In fact, the dispatchand Vera Files. Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com
Let us know about suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, posts or photos in your network by contacting us at [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rappler.com/newsbreak/fact-check/xi-jinping-not-been-removed-china-president-october-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
