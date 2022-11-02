Then also summon Prime Minister Narendra Modi: JMM on ED summons to Hemant Soren in illegal mining scam case | India News

Ranch: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party criticized the Center after the Law Enforcement Directorate issued a summons from Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren calling for him to be questioned in the case of the illegal mining on November 3. Attacking the Center, JMM leader Manoj Pandey called the ED action a political vendetta.

“The Prime Minister should also be summoned in several cases,” Pandey said. “We will approach the Court if there is an injustice. I don’t know if the ED can summon a chief minister. If so, the chief minister will respond after consulting legal experts,” he said. the head of the JMM at the ANI.

The remarks by JMM leaders came minutes after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was summoned by the central agency to investigate a breach of the Representation of the People Act 1951 and in an investigation into money laundering linked to an illegal mining case in Sahebganj district.

While reacting to ED’s summons to Hemant Soren, Jharkhand State BJP Chairman, Deepak Prakash said, “The law will not spare the one who does evil. The people of Jharkhand are aware of the fact that Hemant Soren took an illegal mining lease in the name of his press advisers, his key aide MLA MP Pankaj Mishra and his wife There has been a one thousand crore scam If the ED summons the Minister Chief, this is a welcome decision.

Asked about the JMM party leader’s allegations that the Center is engaging in “vendetta politics”, Deepak Prakash said the people who accuse are those who plundered Jharkhand’s mineral wealth, Jharkhand leader Mukti Morcha said resolved to sack the poor.

Another West Bengal BJP leader, Samitra Khan, supported the ED decision. “You always have to pay for bad deeds. If the chief minister has done something wrong, he will pay for it,” Saumitra said.

Notably, the agency requested Soren to appear outside its Jharkhand-based regional office in Ranchi by 11:30 a.m.

The ED decision came nearly a month after it seized a passbook and check book, including two signed checks, from Soren at the home of his close associate Pankaj Mishra, who enjoyed political clout as a representative of Soren and exercised considerable control over illegal mining businesses as well as domestic ferry services in Sahebganj and its adjacent areas through his accomplices.

Mishra is currently in custody for exercising control over the extraction of stone chips and boulders as well as the installation and operation of several crushers installed at various mine sites in the Sahebganj district of Jharkhand.