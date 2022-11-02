Russia joins war deal over Ukrainian grain exports





KYIV, Ukraine (AP) Russia on Wednesday agreed to resume participation in a Turkey-UN-brokered deal to keep grain and other goods out of Ukrainian ports during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine said. the Turkish president. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar that the agreement for a humanitarian grain corridor would continue as before from noon Wednesday. Erdogan said the renewed deal would prioritize shipments to African countries, including Somalia, Djibouti and Sudan, in line with Russia’s concerns that most grain exported since the first deals were struck in July ended up in richer countries. The Russian Defense Ministry said Russia agreed to continue playing its part in the deal after receiving written guarantees from Kyiv that Ukraine would not use the sea corridor for military actions against Moscow, according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry. Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal over the weekend, citing allegations of a Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea fleet. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that maritime traffic from ports in southern Ukraine had been halted, calling the move unacceptable. The Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that Ukraine had formally committed to using safe shipping lanes through the Black Sea exclusively in accordance with the stipulations of the Black Sea Initiative, a reference to separate agreements backed by the UN and Turkey signed by Moscow and Kyiv in July. 22. Vessels laden with grain left Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in the UN-brokered deal, which aimed to ensure the safe passage of essential food supplies destined for struggling parts of the world with hunger. But the United Nations had said the ships would not move on Wednesday, raising concerns about future shipments. The United Nations and Turkey negotiated separate agreements with Russia and Ukraine in July to ensure that Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia would receive grain and other foodstuffs from the region. of the Black Sea during the Russian war in Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wnyt.com/business-news/turkey-says-russia-agrees-to-rejoin-wartime-grain-deal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos