Different religious figures are part of the Indonesian unity





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) delivering a speech at the opening of the G20 Religious Forum or commonly referred to as the Religion of the Twenty (R20) at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Nusa Dua, Bali. To the delegates who attended the R20 Forum, Jokowi hosts Indonesia, a country made up of 17,000 islands with 3 different time zones. In his address, President Jokowi said that Indonesia is a very diverse country in terms of ethnicity, language and religion. However, Indonesia is united by state ideology, namely Pancasila. Indonesia is also united by tolerance and unity, namely Bhineka Tunggal Ika. Even the existence of different religious personalities is also an important element in the unification of Indonesia. “Various religious figures played a major role in Indonesia’s struggle for independence. Read also President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) delivering a speech at the opening of the G20 Religious Forum or commonly referred to as the Religion of the Twenty (R20) at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Nusa Dua, Bali. (Photo: Ltm PBNU) Different and Together Different religious figures have also become an important element in uniting Indonesia. Even different religious leaders also play an important role in the success of the Indonesian government’s development agenda,” Jokowi said in his keynote speech at the R20 Forum at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Jokowi also pointed out that Indonesia’s current success in handling COVID-19 is also due to the contribution of religious figures. “Mosques, churches, temples, monasteries and pagodas have become centers of public literacy in various fields, mutual cooperation, inter-religious leaders are also the pride of Indonesia,” Jokowi continued. It is also very important, said Jokowi, that religious leaders from different religions should continue to work together to increase the contribution of religion in solving global problems. “What is also very important is that we, religious leaders of various religions and faiths, must work together to increase the contribution of religion in solving global problems. “To reduce rivalry and stop war for the sake of a peaceful world, a united world and a world that works together to pass on good to future generations,” Jokowi said. “Welcome to the R20 Conference. We wish you success in building understanding and agreement and agreeing on concrete actions for religion to make a greater contribution to civilization and humanity and for a happier world. “, concluded Jokowi. Read also

