Xi Jinping says he will support Pakistan in stabilizing its financial situation

China and Pakistan should actually make progress in building CPEC: President Xi.

Said the two countries should speed up the construction of Gwadar seaport.

Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Xi exchange views on regional and global developments.

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will continue to support Pakistan in stabilizing its financial situation, state media said on Wednesday quoting Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China and Pakistan should move forward more effectively in building their economic corridoras well as accelerating the construction of infrastructure for the seaport of Gwadar, state media reported.

The statement was reported by Reuters after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping which focused on strengthening multilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Prime Minister Shehbaz is on a two-day official visit with a high-level delegation at the invitation of Premier Li Keqiang. The main purpose of the meeting was to revitalize the CPEC project.

The meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People of China, during which the two leaders discussed broad-based economic and investment cooperation.

According to the statement from the Pakistani government, the two leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments. They also held discussions to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

PM holds delegation-level talks with Premier Li

After his meeting with President Xi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held delegation-level talks with Premier Li Kiqiang.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the talks “deliberated on expanding CPEC to harness multiplier effects in terms of future socio-economic development and geopolitical stability.”

Ahead of the talks, Prime Minister Shehbaz also received a guard of honor at the Great Hall of the People.

Chinese companies accept PM’s invitation to invest in drinking water project

Chinese companies have accepted Prime Minister Shehbaz’s invitation to invest in several projects, including the supply of drinking water to Karachi.

Companies have shown strong interest in investing and joint ventures in Pakistan. The prime minister also invited major Chinese companies to visit Pakistan.

The prime minister also offered the companies to work together on a 10,000 MW solar power project. He also urged to speed up the work of Gwadar airport and complete it this year, to which the Chinese company assured that the construction should be completed by early next year.

Addressing the business delegation, the Prime Minister apologized and said he was aware of the problems of the past. He said he had resolved the problems encountered by the companies after taking office and paid Rs 160 billion owed to the companies while Rs 50 billion was paid yesterday and established a revolving fund of Rs 50 billion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz has said that the Sindh government is ready to work with the companies to solve the problem of water supply in Karachi.

Second phase of CPEC to usher in a new era of development

Before leaving for Beijing on November 1, the first said he was “honored to be among the first leaders to be invited after the historic 20th CPC National Congress.”

He said the second phase of CPEC is expected to usher in a new era of socio-economic development that will improve the standard of living of our people.

The prime minister also said there was a lot to learn from China’s economic miracle.

“At a time when the world is grappling with multiple challenges, Pakistan and China stand together as friends and partners,” he said.

The day before the visit, China warmly welcomed the premier’s visit and said it is looking forward to further advancing the high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries and bringing more fruitful results of the friendship. between China and Pakistan for the benefit of both peoples.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said no matter how the international or domestic situation develops, China-Pakistan friendship has been carried on from generation to generation.

“Our two countries have always supported each other on issues of major respective interests and have united and helped each other in the face of major natural disasters,” he added.