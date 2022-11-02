Chinas Xi Jinping meets Paks Shehbaz Sharif, both agree to revitalize CPEC projects





Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met in Beijing on Wednesday, where talks focused on Islamabad’s economic crisis and the need to boost projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, according to the official media. It is Sharif’s first official visit to China after taking office earlier this year, just like Xi after recently concluding his two-decade party congress where he was elected unopposed to a third term. The two leaders met at the People’s Hall of China and discussed furthering the construction of their economic corridor and accelerating the construction of infrastructure for the seaport of Gwadar, state media reported. Their conversation focused on large-scale economic cooperation and investment, in addition to exchanging views on regional and global developments. Shehbaz and Xi also discussed the need to further promote the “strategic all-weather cooperative partnership” between the two nations. Watch | WION dispatch: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits China amid domestic and global unrest According to Pakistani media, Sharif, who is on a two-day visit to China, was greeted with a red carpet and a guard of honor by Chinese forces. Notably, ahead of his visit, Sharif hastily cleared $12 billion from three major projects that were cleared under CPEC, the Dawn newspaper reports. CPEC is the flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a flagship project of Xi, which is a collection of infrastructure projects being built across Pakistan from 2013. Read also | ‘Wasn’t aware of any engagement,’ responds Imran Khan in contempt case Originally valued at $47 billion, CPEC projects are worth $62 billion in 2020. Read also | ISI chief makes surprise appearance, accuses Imran Khan of ‘slandering’ army India has repeatedly protested the CPEC, saying it is violating its sovereignty by crossing into Pakistani-occupied Kashmir. (With agency contributions) WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

