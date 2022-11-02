Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Open 3,024 Apartments in Delhi’s Kalkaji Tomorrow as Part of Slum Upgrading Project | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 3,024 newly built EWS apartments in Kalkaji, Delhi, built to rehabilitate slum dwellers under the “In-Place Slum Upgrading” project and hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries at the slum camp Bhoomiheen as part of a program at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of providing housing for all, in situ slum upgrading in 376 clusters of Jhuggi Jhopri is being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The aim of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthier living environment for residents of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters with appropriate amenities and facilities, a government statement said on Tuesday. DDA has undertaken three such projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony.

Under the Kalkaji Expansion Project, in-situ slum upgrading of three clusters of slums namely Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp located in Kalkaji is being undertaken in a phased manner. As part of phase I, 3,024 EWS apartments on the vacant site of the nearby shopping center were built.

The Jhuggi Jhopri site at Bhoomiheen camp will be liberated by rehabilitating eligible households from Bhoomiheen camp into the newly constructed EWS apartments. After the Bhoomiheen Camp site vacancies, in Phase II, this vacated site will be used for the rehabilitation of Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp.

Phase I of the project has been completed and 3024 apartments are ready to move into. These flats were constructed at a cost of around Rs 345 Crores and are fitted with all the civic amenities including finishing having been done with vitrified floor tiles, ceramic tiles, Udaipur green marble countertop in the kitchen , etc.

Public amenities such as community parks, electrical substations, sewage treatment plants, twin water pipes, elevators, underground reservoir for hygienic water supply, etc. were also provided. Allocation of apartments will provide people with title to property as well as a sense of security.