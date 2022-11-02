Politics
In Morbi, Prime Minister Modi says “need the hour” to identify all aspects of the tragedy | Latest India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the spot in Morbi district, Gujarat, where a suspension bridge over the Machchhu River collapsed two days ago, killing more than 130 people and injuring several others.
He was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The Prime Minister also met those involved in rescue and relief operations when they had an accident in Morbi. He then met patients at the local hospital.
At a review meeting, Modi said authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure they receive all possible help at this tragic hour.
Modi said the need of the hour is to carry out a thorough investigation to identify all aspects related to the tragedy and implement the main lessons of the investigation should be implemented at the earliest.
According to reports, more than 100 people are being treated at the Morbi civil hospital. The rescue and rescue operation is underway for the third day.
The hospital was reportedly cleaned ahead of the PM’s visit. Images of the cleanup went viral on social media, sparking controversy.
So far, the collapse of the pedestrian suspension bridge has resulted in the deaths of 135 people. Nine people have been arrested in this case.
A complaint was lodged on Monday against companies responsible for maintaining and operating the British-era structure. The owner of one of the businesses is said to be missing.
Video footage from moments before the evening collapse showed the bridge’s cables snapping in seconds, sweeping dozens of visitors into the river.
The bridge had reopened five days ago after major repairs but without a certificate of fitness
