Boris Johnson to be keynote speaker at blockchain conference in Singapore | Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson is due to travel to Singapore, on the last of his post-Prime Ministerial trips, as a keynote speaker at a blockchain conference. The former Prime Minister, who pulled out of the race to replace Liz Truss last week and is still MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, will deliver the keynote address at the International Symposium on Advances in Blockchain on 2 december. Blockchain technology is used to provide a secure way to conduct and record transactions, most commonly for bitcoin cryptocurrency. Dick Cheney, the former US vice president, also speaks at the conference. The conference website says it aims to guide the first step in migrating to the digital economy by provoking meaningful questions and discussions that will empower all of us, builders and consumers, to cut through the hype of blockchain and capture a realistic view of emerging trends. and needs, and to provide a technical blueprint for innovative solutions. In September, Johnson was paid 130,000 to give a speech to the Colorado Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers, during which he joked about sharing French President Emmanuel Macron’s luxury wine with Angela Merkel. On Tuesday, Johnson told Sky News he would be very happy to go to the Cop27 climate summit after being invited by the Egyptians. When asked if Rishi Sunak should also be present, he said the new Prime Minister would have a lot to do, adding: I happen to have a special interest. Two government sources told the Guardian that Sunak now plans to attend the conference, after being accused of showing a lack of leadership. But No 10 said the decision was still under review. Johnson told Sky it had become old fashioned to talk about Cop26, which he hosted in Glasgow last year. Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply. When asked if he felt more appreciated on the world stage, Johnson added: I have the absolute passionate belief that the war in Ukraine, Putin’s act of aggression is something we should not not accept. I think I can continue to campaign for Ukraine and that’s what I will do. Speaking to Sky from the Imperial War Museum, Johnson also said Vladimir Putin would be mad to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, saying the move would immediately lead to Russia’s resignation from the club of civilized nations.

