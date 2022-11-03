Imran repeats mantra against corruption, inflation and coalition government





PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaking on the party’s long march to Islamabad in Gujranwala on November 2, 2022. Screenshot/ Geo News

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is leading the long march to Islamabad with party leader Asad Umar sharing that Khan will now reach Rawalpindi by November 10 and caravans from all over Pakistan will reach Islamabad on November 11.

Previously, the plan was to reach the federal capital by November 4.

The party and the government, meanwhile, are still at loggerheads.

This is the PTI chairman’s second march to Islamabad after he was ousted by a vote of no confidence earlier this year.

Political instability in Pakistan has also fueled economic uncertainty, with international rating agencies questioning whether the current government can sustain tough economic policies in the face of political pressures and impending elections.

Read on for the latest updates from Pakistan on the long march of the PTI. 11:24 p.m. Where will Rana Sanaullah keep Imran Khan after arresting him?

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that PTI chairman Imran Khan would be held in Balochistan’s Machh prison following his arrest.

Read the full story here.

9:51 p.m. Rana Sanaullah should open her eyes: Shireen Mazari

Speaking to Rana Sanaullah, PTI leader Shireen Mazari said that contrary to the Home Minister’s version, the PTI had witnessed a “phenomenal turnout” from the people in Ghakkar Mandi.

“Rana Sana should really open her eyes and maybe also learn to count!”

8:45 p.m. Will send Imran Khan to Balochistan, says Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah revealed on Wednesday that he would send PTI chairman Imran Khan to Balochistan after arresting him.

i will keep it [Khan] in the Mirchi ward of Machj prison, as several politicians have lived there before, he said on Geo News’ Capital Talk program.

The Home Secretary also revealed that BNP leader Akhtar Mengal promised that if Khan was arrested he would be held in Macch prison.

Sanauallah swore that if he got his hands on Khan he would not spare him.

7:12 p.m. “Rumors are being spread by some political leaders against Islamabad police”

Islamabad police have dismissed rumors spread by “certain political leaders” against him.

“The ICT police and other civilian armed forces are the guarantors of peace in the federal capital. Such propaganda campaigns and rumors will strengthen the resolve and morale of those responsible.”

6:09 p.m. We won the game against Pakistan: Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed to have “won the game against Pakistan”, saying the coalition government was “sweating in fear because its kanpein tang rahi hain (legs were shaking) as the march headed towards Islamabad”.

He added that the PTI has achieved freedom while ensuring the rule of law, because prosperity comes with justice.

Khan maintained that people should not think that the PTI movement will end after reaching Islamabad, our movement will continue for the next 10 months until the election date is announced.

We will never accept these thieves, he reiterated, adding that it is better to die than to become a slave to these thieves.

4:02 p.m. PTI leader meets with party chapter in Faisalabad for march preparations

Addressing participants at the start of the sixth day, PTI President Imran Khan said that there is no progress in a society until there is justice.

The non-delivery of justice is our biggest problem, said the head of the PTI. He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was to be convicted in the Rs 16 billion corruption case.

Fifty years ago, Pakistan was developing rapidly. Our country can only develop if there is justice, said the head of the PTI.

3:00 p.m. “Thieves were taxed, NRO being provided”: Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said the accountability watchdog was never in his control when the PTI was in power.

Those in control of NAB saved them, Khan said. He added that since thieves were imposed on the country, electricity prices have skyrocketed.

The lawsuits against him began to end, NRO is provided. Zardari’s cases have also begun to wind down, the PTI chief said.

Yesterday they said they were thieves, today they say the NRO was given, they are clean, Khan said. He claimed that the current government had passed corruption laws that only convicted petty thieves.

2:40 p.m. Imran Khan addresses the Sixth Day Long March

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses his supporters during the sixth day of his party’s long-running anti-government protest march in Gujranwala.

2:30 p.m. PTI resumes long march on day 61:25 Turned into “fasadi” march, says Khurram Dastgir

Federal Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir said the long PTI march turned into a “fasadi (evil) march”. He said the election date will come given the pace at which the march is heading towards Islamabad.

“They can come if they can keep the peace, but they don’t come to keep the peace because the leader of the fasadis always has a threat to make,” Dastgir said.

He also said he had no connection with the posting of anti-Imran Khan banners. However, he was saying what the banners said.

“Ghari chor, Toshakhana chor (wristwatch thief, Toshakhana thief),” Dastgir said while challenging Khan to do whatever he can.

1:15 p.m. Will tire the government, keep changing the date of arrival in Islamabad: Fawad

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the party planned to keep changing the date it would reach Islamabad to wear down the government.

“We will give a date to join Islamabad and then we will change it. We will tire you out,” Fawad told a news conference. The politician said this movement is an “empowerment movement” and “a movement to fix the country’s system”.

He said Khurram Dastagir should be arrested for putting up banners against Imran Khan. He also demanded that the president of the NA accept the resignations of the deputies of the PTI and organize elections.

“Maryam Nawaz is no longer restricted from running in elections. She should run to find out her popularity,” Fawad said.

12:30 ‘Federal government will ‘surprise’ Imran Khan’: Javed Latif

Federal Minister Javed Latif said the Center would give the former prime minister a surprise when he reaches Islamabad as the PML-N led government was aware of the planning made by PTI leader Imran Khan.

We know where you get the financing from. We’ll catch you with a big robbery, Latif said, addressing reporters. He added that crowds will not be allowed to save face.

If we speak to the crowd today, avenues will also be opened for the future. Blackmail will not force the state to hold talks, Latif said. He added that the talks are being held within the framework of the Constitution with the national leaders and not with the crowds.

There are no behind-the-scenes talks with Imran Khan and neither will there be, the minister said.

11:20 a.m. “Massive and loaded crowds have gathered in Gujranwala,” says Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan shared scenes from the long march showing “massive and charged crowds” in Gujranwala.

He said the crowd turned out to demand justice, which is “an essential part of our fight against Haqeeqi Azadi”.

10:30 a.m. PTI says all age groups take part in long march 10:15 a.m. Minister of Planning announces election date

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal gave the date for the next elections after PTI leader Pervez Khattak reiterated that the party is marching towards Islamabad for a date for new elections.

“October 13, 2023,” Iqbal tweeted in response to Khattak.

10:00 IHC blocks Islamabad administrator from issuing NOC to PTI for its sit-in

The Islamabad High Court issued notices to the Federal Capital Administration for failing to issue PTI a certificate of no objection for its sit-in.

The court has ordered relevant Islamabad administration officials to appear before it tomorrow.

The plea hearing was held by Judge Aamer Farooq on PTI’s motion against non-issuance of the NOC.

9:30 a.m. Long walk to resume from “Pindi by-pass Gujranwala” at 11:30 a.m.

Punjab government spokesman Musarrat Cheema said the PTI’s long march to Islamabad would resume from “Pindi Gujranwala Bypass” at 11.30am.

The PTI leader is expected to address the crowds at Rahwali and Gaghar where the march will stop today.

“Due to the excitement of the crowd, the march speed is slow but we will try to reach Jehlum by Sunday,” Cheema said.

9:15 Imran Khan’s caravan to reach Rawalpindi by November 10: Asad Umar

PTI leader Asad Umar said Imran Khan’s ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ march should reach Rawalpindi by November 10 as per the new schedule.

The former planning minister said the PTI march will arrive in Islamabad on November 11.

9:00 Imran wants COAS of his choice or martial law: Fazl

JUI-F leader and chairman of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rahman, said the PTI’s so-called long march had failed and its leaders were now determined to create a situation of law and order in the federal capital.

He said Imran Khan wanted the new army chief of staff to be appointed by his choice otherwise martial law would have to be imposed.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the PTI leaders were trying to promote violence and create anarchy.

Read here.

8:30 a.m. Govt-PTI row heats up as march slows

The feud between the PTI and the ruling coalition heated up with Imran challenging Nawaz and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz striking at the long march.

Maryam outlined the actual program of the PTI Long March and said it was not organized for the good of the nation but its aim was to prevent the incumbent government from appointing the next leader of the nation. ‘army.

Imran should know that the appointment of the army chief is legitimately, constitutionally and legally the right of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. And God willing, the process will be amicable in a good environment.

Read here.

8:00 a.m. MQM-P berates Imran for his confrontational approach

MQM-P leaders denounced Imran Khan for his confrontational approach and said he was trying to destabilize the country, politically and economically.

Deputy party leader Wasim Akhtar told a press conference that the country’s economic situation was weak at the time of MQM-P’s deal with the current ruling alliance, but some elements have risen to create political instability in the country when things improved.

Read here.

