British MP questions Imran Khan’s conduct towards the army





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing a public rally on September 29, 2022. TwitterBritish MP Khalid Mehmood criticizes Imran Khan. Said Khan’s policy was hurting Pakistan. Says flood-affected people need more help.

NAIROBI/LONDON: Khalid Mahmood, the longest-serving Anglo-Pakistani MP in the British Parliament, has told PTI President and former Prime Minister Imran Khan that his disruptive policies are hurting Pakistan and the democratic process.

In an open letter to Khan, the Birmingham MP wrote that he was deeply concerned about the direction Pakistan is heading mainly due to [Khan’s] Shares.

MP Mahmood wrote: “As a person of Pakistani-Kashmir descent who sat in the British Parliament for 21 years after six general elections and who is the oldest member of Pakistani-Kashmir descent and a Muslim, I am deeply concerned by the direction in which Pakistan is going mainly because of the actions you have taken.”

After the devastating floods in Pakistan, which affected more than 30 million people, costing the lives of thousands and the livelihoods of families in the affected areas, as winter approaches, it will be even more necessary to help and support these people, but you are more concerned about your own position and when the elections in Pakistan should be held.”

The MP added that “India has been suppressing Indian occupied Kashmir since August 2019 suppressing the will of the Kashmiri people by repealing Article 370 of Indian Constitution and Article 15 of Indian Constitution to silence them , and their voices are still not heard because you think it is more critical that you are the only person to lead Pakistan.”

The Labor MP told Khan the price of food and energy had risen dramatically under your watch as the economy teetered on the edge of default. »

The Labor MP further wrote in the letter that “holding talks with the military at night and abusing the military leadership by day was not a struggle for the democratic process”. [Khan] repeatedly stated that the army should not be involved in politics. I’ll be the first to agree, but the flip-flop of engaging and talking to senior officers is hardly democratic. They should also not be subject to abuse, either individually or as an institution.

Mahmood continued: Democracy is not served by a single individual claiming he is the only one fit to lead. Democracy must take into account the Constitution and the principles of democracy. To give you an example of what is happening in the UK right now, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been deemed compromised due to breaching COVID regulations and being issued a fixed penalty notice ( NPF). While this may not be a serious offense on its own, as a legislator it was not appropriate to be seen as breaking the laws they passed. It is democracy. Then his own party proposed a vote to remove him from office. This was followed by the second candidate (Liz Truss) from the same ruling party who was ousted by the party, then, within 46 days of being replaced as Prime Minister by a third Prime Minister, Rishi Sunk. All from the same party.

As the opposition (Labour) party, we are rightly calling for a general election, as we believe the mandate of the people has been tainted. However, we understand that this can only be delivered by a vote of no confidence in the government by the House of Commons, but the ruling party does not want to join us in a vote of no confidence. Therefore, democracy means that they will continue to govern.

“We will exert all the pressure necessary to call a general election, but this will not involve abuse of any politician or assault on any officer of the police, NCA or armed forces.”

This, the MP said, “will only be done once enough parliamentarians on House soil are able to secure a democratic majority to call for a general election. That is what democracy demands.

The veteran MP wrote: I am disappointed in you as someone I met long before you became Prime Minister, and have great respect for you as an individual and as a talented sportsman. But insisting that you are the only person fit to govern is not democratic. It’s the people’s choice.

I hoped when you entered politics, as you said then, that politics should not be based on individuals, but should serve the people. I thought there should be a change in Pakistan towards a new policy, but I fear that my life has been badly ruined by your actions.

Mahmood told Khan that he was writing to him not to support any political party but for the good of the people of Pakistan, who continue to suffer great economic hardship but whose plight is exacerbated by your disruptive policies. They deserve better. Just like the people trying to survive the aftermath of the tragic floods and the long-suffering people of occupied Kashmir.”

