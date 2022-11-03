China sees big changes under Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping has begun his third five-year term as president of China.

Chinese officials amended the country’s constitution in 2018 to allow Chinese presidents to serve more than 10 years. The Chinese Communist Party has also appointed officials loyal to Xi to the ruling seven-member Standing Committee. This probably makes Xi the most powerful leader of China since Mao Zedong, the first leader of communist China.

Under Xi’s 10 years in power, China has seen great changes, both within the country and in relation to the rest of the world.

Opinions of China

US-China relations appear to have deteriorated in recent years, and studies suggest that Western public opinion has also deteriorated. The studies note concerns about China’s human rights record and China’s increasingly aggressive actions and statements toward Taiwan.

For example, in 2017, more than 60% of Australians had a positive opinion of China. The Pew Research Center recently said that number had fallen to around 15% in 2022.

State security measures

Under Xi, regions of Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong faced measures that the ruling Chinese Communist Party said were aimed at increasing security. Xi has launched major operations that have brought these areas under increased government control.

In Xinjiang, around one million minority Muslim Uyghurs have been placed in camps. Human rights groups say more than 227,000 people have been arrested or for follow-up in the region in 2017.

In Hong Kong, Xi responded to huge anti-government protests in 2019 with a vast national security law.





Every Chinese leader since Mao has said China’s reunification with the self-governing island of Taiwan is important. Under President Xi, the Chinese military has stepped up its activities around the island in recent years. The visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosis in August was followed by huge Chinese military drills.

Moreover, the Chinese army is approaching in size the American army. The US Congressional Research Service reported that China currently has about 50 more warships than the United States. Some US officials warn that China’s ability to capture Taiwan is growing.

Economy

Xi has increased state control over China’s economy and enforces more rules in some areas of private business. These include online platforms and education for profit.

These rules, along with continued COVID-19 measures, have increased urban unemployment and lowered consumer trust.

years of two digits the growth ended before Xi took office. China’s economic growth rate is slowing. China’s National Bureau of Statistics said growth was 8% in 2021. Additionally, incomes have steadily increased under Xi.





Income inequality, however, has also increased. And there is a big difference in wealth between urban and rural areas. Xi seeks to improve this with his “common prosperity” policy.

China has one of the highest income inequalities among major economies, along with the United States.

Xi said ending extreme poverty in China is one of the important goals achieved by the Communist Party in recent years. In 2012, 10% of the population lived on less than $1.25 a day. In 2021, the Chinese government said that figure was zero percent.

Reduce corruption, increase censorship

Upon taking office, Xi launched a major effort to end corruption within the Communist Party. This action was popular with the public. Xinhua news agency said that in 2013 the government brought less than 200,000 corruption cases. In 2021, that number was around 600,000. Experts say the anti-corruption campaign has been a tool to remove Xi’s political opponents from power.

Political Freedoms and Environmental Issues

Xi has punished people who protest and express opposition political beliefs. Safeguard Defenders, a human rights group, believes that the detentions and surveillance The number of individuals has increased from around 2,000 to almost 6,000 between 2013 and 2020. Control of information on the internet inside China’s “Great Firewall” has also increased.

And China’s environmental activities have changed. Currently, coal provides nearly 60% of China’s energy, but air quality in China has improved in recent years. China has also become the leading manufacturer of electric vehicles. China has increased its production from around 500,000 vehicles in 2015 to around 3.5 million in 2021.

