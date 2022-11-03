Politics
China sees big changes under Xi Jinping
Xi Jinping has begun his third five-year term as president of China.
Chinese officials amended the country’s constitution in 2018 to allow Chinese presidents to serve more than 10 years. The Chinese Communist Party has also appointed officials loyal to Xi to the ruling seven-member Standing Committee. This probably makes Xi the most powerful leader of China since Mao Zedong, the first leader of communist China.
Under Xi’s 10 years in power, China has seen great changes, both within the country and in relation to the rest of the world.
Opinions of China
US-China relations appear to have deteriorated in recent years, and studies suggest that Western public opinion has also deteriorated. The studies note concerns about China’s human rights record and China’s increasingly aggressive actions and statements toward Taiwan.
For example, in 2017, more than 60% of Australians had a positive opinion of China. The Pew Research Center recently said that number had fallen to around 15% in 2022.
State security measures
Under Xi, regions of Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong faced measures that the ruling Chinese Communist Party said were aimed at increasing security. Xi has launched major operations that have brought these areas under increased government control.
In Xinjiang, around one million minority Muslim Uyghurs have been placed in camps. Human rights groups say more than 227,000 people have been arrested or for follow-up in the region in 2017.
In Hong Kong, Xi responded to huge anti-government protests in 2019 with a vast national security law.
Every Chinese leader since Mao has said China’s reunification with the self-governing island of Taiwan is important. Under President Xi, the Chinese military has stepped up its activities around the island in recent years. The visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosis in August was followed by huge Chinese military drills.
Moreover, the Chinese army is approaching in size the American army. The US Congressional Research Service reported that China currently has about 50 more warships than the United States. Some US officials warn that China’s ability to capture Taiwan is growing.
Economy
Xi has increased state control over China’s economy and enforces more rules in some areas of private business. These include online platforms and education for profit.
These rules, along with continued COVID-19 measures, have increased urban unemployment and lowered consumer trust.
years of two digits the growth ended before Xi took office. China’s economic growth rate is slowing. China’s National Bureau of Statistics said growth was 8% in 2021. Additionally, incomes have steadily increased under Xi.
Income inequality, however, has also increased. And there is a big difference in wealth between urban and rural areas. Xi seeks to improve this with his “common prosperity” policy.
China has one of the highest income inequalities among major economies, along with the United States.
Xi said ending extreme poverty in China is one of the important goals achieved by the Communist Party in recent years. In 2012, 10% of the population lived on less than $1.25 a day. In 2021, the Chinese government said that figure was zero percent.
Reduce corruption, increase censorship
Upon taking office, Xi launched a major effort to end corruption within the Communist Party. This action was popular with the public. Xinhua news agency said that in 2013 the government brought less than 200,000 corruption cases. In 2021, that number was around 600,000. Experts say the anti-corruption campaign has been a tool to remove Xi’s political opponents from power.
Political Freedoms and Environmental Issues
Xi has punished people who protest and express opposition political beliefs. Safeguard Defenders, a human rights group, believes that the detentions and surveillance The number of individuals has increased from around 2,000 to almost 6,000 between 2013 and 2020. Control of information on the internet inside China’s “Great Firewall” has also increased.
And China’s environmental activities have changed. Currently, coal provides nearly 60% of China’s energy, but air quality in China has improved in recent years. China has also become the leading manufacturer of electric vehicles. China has increased its production from around 500,000 vehicles in 2015 to around 3.5 million in 2021.
I am Faith Pirlo. And I’m Andrew Smith
Andrew Smith adapted this Reuters report for VOA Learning English.
_______________________________________________________________________
words in this story
positive adj. good or useful
to chase v. judge someone after accusing them of a crime
vast adj. wide; large in size or extent
Platform nm a system that sends information to a large number of people
consumer nm a person who pays for goods and services with his own money
two digits adj. 10 or more
surveillance n. the act of carefully watching someone or something in particular in order to prevent or discover a crime
_______________________________________________________________________
We want to hear from you.
We have a new comment system. Here’s how it works:
- Write your comment in the box.
- Below the box, you can see four images for social media accounts. They are for Disqus, Facebook, Twitter and Google.
- Click on an image and a box appears. Enter your social media account ID. Or you can create one on the Disqus system. It’s the blue circle with D on it. It’s free.
Every time you come back to comment on the Learning English site, you can use your account and see your comments and replies. Our feedback policy is here.
|
Sources
2/ https://learningenglish.voanews.com/a/china-sees-big-changes-under-xi-jinping/6809604.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China sees big changes under Xi Jinping
- Can’t handle the one-minute visual effects of Pathaan Teaser?
- Holly Willoughby wears a stunning LK Bennett polka dot dress
- Does international trade lead to conflict? – Research news
- Dasco: Jokowi’s declaration of support for Prabowo becomes an additional source of inspiration for Gerindra
- More Jadyn Davis Buzz and Positive Hiring Trends
- Google’s AI image model Imagen gets very limited publicity
- Port NOLA unveils design updates for Louisiana International Terminal
- Roy Wood Jr. and Desi Lydic on Humor, Politics and the Future of ‘The Daily Show’
- International Child Foundation, Inc. Expiration of Accreditation
- International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists
- Roy Wood Jr. and Desi Lydic on Humor, Politics and the Future of ‘The Daily Show’