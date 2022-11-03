Politics
Boris Johnson to Speak at Blockchain Conference in Singapore
Boris Johnson will continue his post-Prime Minister career by delivering a speech at a blockchain conference in Singapore next month.
The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip will be the keynote speaker at the symposium focusing on advances in technology enabling the growth of bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies.
Mr Johnson, who will attend the conference with former US Vice President Dick Cheney, will speak Dec. 2 at the five-star InterContinental hotel.
The former prime minister globally recognized for his leadership in technology and infrastructure, according to organizer ParallelChain Lab.
It’s unclear how much Mr Johnson could earn from the appearance, but it follows a speech and fireside chat with a group of US insurance brokers in October.
The former prime minister reportedly earned around $131,000 for his appearance on the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers in Colorado Springs.
Work asked Mr Johnson to prove he had followed former ministers’ rules by saying he had questions to answer about taking lucrative gigs.
Mr Johnson did not ask the Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (Acoba) before delivering his speech in Colorado, but his allies suggested there was no need to do so as it was about a single case rather than a contract.
Mr Johnson was briefly added to the Premium Speakers Agency website before his name disappeared, with allies claiming it was a mistake.
Questions have been raised about how seriously Mr Johnson’s government takes online security, after it was reported that Ms Truss’ personal phone had been scrubbed by Russian spies while she was Minister of Foreign Affairs Foreign Affairs.
Leading security expert Professor Antony Glees said The Independent Mr Johnson had presided over a culture of lax national security, ask for a judicial inquiry.
Mr Johnson cut short a holiday in the Dominican Republic to launch a failed bid to face Rishi Sunak in another Tory leadership race, saying now was not the right time, despite claiming there is had a very good chance that he could have won.
Last month he set up a new private company to support his work as former prime minister and will have up to 115,000 a year in public funding.
The Boris Johnson Ltd office has been incorporated into Companies House, with the ousted Tory leader listed under his full name of Alexander Boris De Pfeffel Johnson.
Labor leader Sir Keir Stamer called Liz Truss to refuse the allowance of up to 115,000 a year to which she will also be entitled as a former Prime Minister. She should refuse it. I think it’s the right thing to do.
It comes as it appeared that Matt Hancock did not ask Acoba for permission to join the reality series i’m a celebrity get me out of here.
Mr Hancocks’ spokesman said the rules were still followed, as they allowed one-off broadcasts. But watchdog chairman Tory peer Eric Pickles is writing to Mr Hancock asking for an explanation,The Independentunderstand.
A photo of Messrs. Johnson and Cheney appear on the International Symposium on Advances in Blockchain (SBA) conference website with a description of the conference as a new dimension of interoperability coupling DeFi and CeFi.
Blockchains record cryptocurrency transactions in encrypted digital records that reside on servers all over the world, one of the key foundations of cryptocurrencies.
